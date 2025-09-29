Cavanagh will share the role with current Chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts.
Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Monday named Michael J. Cavanagh as Co-Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2026.
Cavanagh will share the role with current Chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts, marking a joint leadership at one of the country’s largest media and technology companies.
Comcast stock inched 0.5% higher in Monday’s premarket.
