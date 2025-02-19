Colgate-Palmolive Strikes Deal To Buy Australian Pet Food Brand Prime100: Retail Mood Improves

Melbourne-based Prime100 sells refrigerated and shelf-stable products to specialty and other retailers in Australia.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive rose 0.4% in after-hours trading on Tuesday as the company agreed to buy Care TopCo Pty Ltd, which owns the Australia-based Prime100 pet food brand, reviving retail sentiment.

The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on diluted earnings per share in 2025, according to a Colgate-Palmolive statement.

With the deal, Colgate-Palmolive’s Hill’s Pet Nutrition division will get an entry into the ‘fast-growing’ fresh pet food sector while also boosting its presence in the Australian pet food market, the company said.

“Prime100 is a strong, veterinarian-endorsed, premium-priced brand with distinctive positioning that fits well within our long-term pet nutrition growth strategy,” said Noel Wallace, Colgate’s chairman, president and CEO.  “We are excited that this acquisition will add a high-growth, profitable fresh dog food asset to the Hill’s division portfolio with the opportunity to drive continued growth through expanded distribution and awareness.”

The deal, terms of which were not disclosed, will be financed with a combination of debt and cash. The deal will be subject to regulatory approval in Australia and slated to close in the second quarter of 2025.

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a week ago. Message volumes remained in the ‘extremely low’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-02-19 at 10.52.53 AM.png CL sentiment meter and message volume on Feb 19

One bullish commenter on the Stocktwits platform was optimistic about the company’s stock reaching beyond $91.

Colgate-Palmolive’s brands span multiple segments including oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its brands include Softsoap, Ajax, Murphy, Soupline, Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet.

Colgate-Palmolive stock is down 4.97% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

BP Reportedly Mulls Castrol Lubricants Sale, But Retail's Not Too Enthused

SSR Mining Slides Aftermarket On Q4 Profit Miss, But Retail Stays Upbeat On Copler Mine Restart Timeline

Nike Stock Surges On SKIMS Tie-Up: Retail Bulls See Big Boost From Kim Kardashian

Arista Networks Stock Surges On Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings: Outlook Beats Estimates, Retail Sentiment Soars

Devon Energy Stock Rises Aftermarket On Q4 Profit Beat, Fuels Retail Euphoria

iPhone SE 4 likely on the way! THESE Apple products will complete your ecosystem

Long weekend alert! Enjoy relaxing 4-day holiday in March; check dates here

Kerala college Horror! Student attacked for wearing cooling glasses during dance performance; 6 suspended

BP Reportedly Mulls Castrol Lubricants Sale, But Retail's Not Too Enthused

Thandel OTT release: When and where to enjoy Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's HIT film

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia's REACTION After Controversial Joke

Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

