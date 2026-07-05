According to SoSoValue, the signal is consistent with around $6 billion in Bitcoin ETF withdrawals year to date, with total net assets now at $74.37 billion, down from a peak of more than $150 billion.

The Coinbase Bitcoin Premium Index has been in the red for 48 consecutive days, its longest stretch on record, since May 19.

Since early May, the index has recorded just one positive day, with Bitcoin otherwise trading at a disadvantage on Coinbase versus the worldwide average.

The stretch is longer than the previous record of 40 minus days from Jan. 16 to Feb. 24 this year.

The Coinbase Bitcoin Premium Index has been negative for 48 days in a row as of Sunday, its longest streak ever, in a sign of persistent selling pressure from U.S. investors, according to Coinglass data.

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The index, which tracks the differential between the price of Bitcoin (BTC) on Coinbase (COIN) and the global average, has been below zero since May 19, and the latest reading is -0.0911%. The index has printed only one day of positive premium since early May – a lone green bar in mid-May – while all other sessions have witnessed Bitcoin trading at a discount on Coinbase relative to the global average.

Coinbase is the main venue for U.S. professional and institutional buyers, so the premium is a popular proxy for U.S. institutional demand, while global retail flows are focused on platforms like Binance (BNB). Continued negative readings mean U.S.-based investors are selling more aggressively than the rest of the market.

The current run is longer than the 40 straight down days from Jan. 16 to Feb. 24 this year, which snapped the roughly 30-day downtrend that followed the October 2025 crash, the liquidity-driven selloff that came shortly after Bitcoin’s all-time high above $125,000.

COIN stock closed up over 3% on Friday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around COIN improved to the ‘bullish’ zone from the ‘neutral’ zone, while chatter stayed at ‘low’ levels over the past day.

ETF Outflows Tell The Same Story

The Coinglass chart shows the premium has been mostly in the red since Bitcoin flipped over from its October high, save for some positive moments in the first half of 2026. That trend is consistent with the ongoing ETF outflows analysts have noted this year.

Bitcoin ETF has seen around $6 billion in net outflows year-to-date, noted Alex Thorn, head of firmwide research at Galaxy (GLXY), recently. Total net assets in spot Bitcoin ETFs stand at $74.37 billion, down from peaks above $150 billion, and June was one of the heaviest months for outflows on record, according to SoSoValue.

Historically, a long stretch of negative premiums has been accompanied by U.S. institutional money leaving the market, analysts say, a trend that calls for caution about near-term pullback pressure. Bitcoin’s price traded near $62,000 on Sunday, down more than 30% on the year and about 50% from its October high.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC remained in the ‘bullish’ zone, while chatter dropped to ‘low’ from ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

Read also: Could The US Ever Bail Out Bitcoin? Some Say Strategy Makes The Idea Harder To Dismiss

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