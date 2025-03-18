Coda Octopus Stock Edges Up On Q1 Earnings Beat, But Retail’s Still Cautious

The New York-based company provides engineering services and solutions primarily to prime U.S. defense contractors.

Coda Octopus Stock Edges Up On Q1 Earnings Beat, But Retail’s Still Cautious
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Shares of Coda Octopus Group Inc. (CODA) gained nearly 1% in Monday’s regular trading session after the company’s first-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations.

Coda posted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 in Q1, far ahead of the expected $0.03. For comparison, its EPS in the year-ago period was $0.06.

The company’s revenue stood at $5.21 million in the quarter, ahead of the estimated $5.1 million and growing from $4.46 million during the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company provides engineering services and solutions primarily to prime U.S. defense contractors. It has two divisions – underwater technology solutions and a discrete engineering business.

“The increase in revenue is due to the addition of our new business unit, Precision Acoustics Limited, which contributed 25.2% of our consolidated revenue in the FQ2025,” said Coda CEO Annmarie Gayle.

The company had a sobering outlook because of the change in the U.S. government’s policy on renewables but said that the attempts to prioritize domestic manufacturing favors its products and solutions.

It also said that the increase in defense spending in Europe should offset the demand slowdown due to the Trump administration’s goal of an 8% cut in defense spending.

However, analysts at Alliance Global Partners were not as optimistic and cut their price target for Coda to $8 from $10 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating, according to The Fly. This implies an upside of nearly 20% from Monday’s closing price.

The brokerage added that the beginning of a ramp in the adoption of underwater heads-up displays could be a “saving grace” for Coda.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Coda was in the ‘neutral’ (50/100) territory at the time of writing.

CODA retail sentiment.jpg CODA sentiment and message volume March 18, 2025, as of 3:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Coda’s stock has fallen over 15% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bakkt Stock Tumbles Premarket On Q4 Earnings Delay, Non-Renewal Of Commercial Agreements — Retail’s Still Bullish

Bakkt Stock Tumbles Premarket On Q4 Earnings Delay, Non-Renewal Of Commercial Agreements — Retail’s Still Bullish

Celsius, e.l.f. Beauty, Deckers See Stocktwits Activity Spike As Retail Sales Data Show Modest Uptick

Celsius, e.l.f. Beauty, Deckers See Stocktwits Activity Spike As Retail Sales Data Show Modest Uptick

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Rises After QXO Extends Deadline For $11B Offer: Retail Stays Bullish

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Rises After QXO Extends Deadline For $11B Offer: Retail Stays Bullish

Palantir Retailers Think Correction May Be Over As Stock Picks Up Steam After AIPCon

Palantir Retailers Think Correction May Be Over As Stock Picks Up Steam After AIPCon

Duolingo Rises Premarket After JMP Upgrades Stock Citing Attractive Valuation: Retail’s Mixed

Duolingo Rises Premarket After JMP Upgrades Stock Citing Attractive Valuation: Retail’s Mixed

Recent Stories

Rename India to Bharat? Delhi HC reminds Centre of pending Supreme Court order ddr

Rename India to Bharat? Delhi HC reminds Centre of pending Supreme Court order

IPL 2025: RCB unveil new jersey; Virat Kohli praises new captain Rajat Patidar HRD

IPL 2025: RCB unveil new jersey; Virat Kohli praises new captain Rajat Patidar

Allu Arjun to play villain in Shah Rukh Khan's big movie? Here's what we know NTI

Allu Arjun to play villain in Shah Rukh Khan's big movie? Here's what we know

Kremlin confirms Putin-Trump call on Tuesday, focus on Ukrain-Russia conflict and US ties dmn

BREAKING: Kremlin confirms Putin-Trump call on Tuesday, focus on Ukrain-Russia conflict and US ties

Cat or dog meat used to make chicken momo in Mohali? SHOCKING video shows unhygienic fast-food unit (WATCH) shk

Cat or dog meat used to make chicken momo in Mohali? SHOCKING video shows unhygienic fast-food unit (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Requests People of Maharashtra to Maintain Peace | Asianet Newsable

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Requests People of Maharashtra to Maintain Peace | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Amitabh Bachchan Earns ₹350 Crore, SURPASSES Shah Rukh Khan in Tax Payments!

Amitabh Bachchan Earns ₹350 Crore, SURPASSES Shah Rukh Khan in Tax Payments!

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Shocking Health Transformation After Space Mission

Sunita Williams' Shocking Health Transformation After Space Mission

Video Icon
What Happens to the Human Body After 9 Months in Space? Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

What Happens to the Human Body After 9 Months in Space? Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

Video Icon
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Video Icon