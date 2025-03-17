Coda Octopus Expected To Post Revenue Growth In Q1, But Retail’s Not Sure Yet

The New York-based company provides engineering services and solutions primarily to prime U.S. defense contractors. It has two divisions – underwater technology solutions and a discrete engineering business.

Coda Octopus Expected To Post Revenue Growth In Q1, But Retail’s Not Sure Yet
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 17, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Shares of Coda Octopus Group Inc. (CODA) will be in focus on Monday as the company is scheduled to post its first-quarter results after the regular trading session.

The engineering services company is expected to post a surge in revenue in Q1, but its earnings per share (EPS) is expected to fall.

Wall Street expects Coda’s EPS to come in at $0.03 in Q1, halving from $0.06 during the same period a year earlier.

As for the topline, Coda is expected to report revenue of $5.1 million, compared to the year-ago period’s $4.46 million.

The New York-based company provides engineering services and solutions primarily to prime U.S. defense contractors. It has two divisions – underwater technology solutions and a discrete engineering business.

The underwater technology solutions division includes a portfolio of sonar, diving and diving communications technology. The company says it offers the world’s only 4D, 5D, and 6D sonar capability, allowing users to image moving objects in zero visibility conditions underwater.

The discrete engineering business supplies sub-assemblies for mission-critical defense programs in partnership with contractors and the Department of Defense.

In January, analysts at Alliance Global Partners trimmed their price target for the Coda stock to $10 from $11, noting that the company’s Q4 results were “underwhelming,” according to The Fly. This implies an upside of over 51% from Friday’s closing price.

The brokerage expects U.S. budget challenges to result in a weakness in overall demand for the first half of 2025, impacting Coda’s topline.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits showed caution among investors, hovering in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

CODA retail sentiment.jpg CODA sentiment and message volume March 17, 2025, as of 4 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Coda’s stock has fallen over 15% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Dollar General Stock In Focus Following Price Target Hikes: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Dollar General Stock In Focus Following Price Target Hikes: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

DocuSign, Adobe, Rubrik And More: 5 Tech Stocks That Saw Brisk Retail Activity Last Week

DocuSign, Adobe, Rubrik And More: 5 Tech Stocks That Saw Brisk Retail Activity Last Week

Powell Max, Remitly, Inflection Point, Futu Holdings: These 4 Financial Stocks Saw The Sharpest Rise In Retail Chatter Last Week

Powell Max, Remitly, Inflection Point, Futu Holdings: These 4 Financial Stocks Saw The Sharpest Rise In Retail Chatter Last Week

Lifeway Foods Stock's Retail Followers Stay Bearish After Q4 Earnings Miss

Lifeway Foods Stock's Retail Followers Stay Bearish After Q4 Earnings Miss

Retail Traders Optimistic On Ulta Beauty Despite Price-Target Cuts

Retail Traders Optimistic On Ulta Beauty Despite Price-Target Cuts

Recent Stories

"Trump clear about commitment to defeating Islamist terrorism threat," says Tulsi Gabbard ddr

Tulsi Gabbard reaffirms Trump’s commitment to fighting Islamist terrorism, praises PM Modi's stance

How 12-Year-Old Jackson Oswalt built a Nuclear Reactor with his parents' support SRI

How 12-year-old Jackson Oswalt built a Nuclear Reactor with his parents' support

Hania Aamir to Iqra Aziz: 8 Pakistani actresses in no-makeup look NTI

Hania Aamir to Iqra Aziz: 8 Pakistani actresses in no-makeup look

Sunita Williams' Journey Home: Step-by-Step Process After Splashdown shk

Sunita Williams’ Journey Home: Step-by-Step Process After Splashdown

India exports dip to $71.95 billion in February from $74.97 billion in January 2025 AJR

India's exports dip to $71.95 billion in February from $74.97 billion in January 2025

Recent Videos

BJP vs Congress: Tejasvi Surya SLAMS Rahul Gandhi Over Karnataka Quota Row! | Asianet Newsable

BJP vs Congress: Tejasvi Surya SLAMS Rahul Gandhi Over Karnataka Quota Row! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
NSA Ajit Doval & Tulsi Gabbard Discuss Stronger India-US Ties! | Asianet Newsable

NSA Ajit Doval & Tulsi Gabbard Discuss Stronger India-US Ties! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
India’s First Hyperloop Nears Completion, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Test Track

India’s First Hyperloop Nears Completion, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Test Track

Video Icon
Rabri Devi SLAMS Bihar Government Over Law & Order! Satirically Calls It 'Mangal Raj’

Rabri Devi SLAMS Bihar Government Over Law & Order! Satirically Calls It 'Mangal Raj’

Video Icon
Terrorists in Pakistan Will Be Hunted Down, Army Protection Won’t Help: Major General Katoch (Retd)

Terrorists in Pakistan Will Be Hunted Down, Army Protection Won’t Help: Major General Katoch (Retd)

Video Icon