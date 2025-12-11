Braun, who currently serves as the company’s chief operating officer, will take over on March 31, 2026.

Quincey leaves the top job after nearly three decades at the company

Quincey’s tenure included adding more than 10 billion-dollar brands and modernizing Coca-Cola’s operating model.

Braun steps in with broad global experience, having led operations across multiple international markets.

Coca-Cola (KO) shares edged slightly higher after hours on Wednesday after the company said longtime executive Henrique Braun will take over as CEO next year, ending James Quincey’s nine-year run in the role.

The stock closed up 0.2% at the bell and added another 0.1% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

Braun, who currently serves as the company’s chief operating officer, will take over on March 31, 2026. The board also plans to nominate him for election as a director at the company’s 2026 annual shareholder meeting. Quincey, who has been with Coca-Cola for nearly three decades, will stay on as Executive Chairman.

Longtime Insider Move

Quincey took over in 2017 and helped reshape Coca-Cola into a more "agile" business, the company said in a statement. Under his watch, the company added more than 10 billion-dollar brands and pushed hard into digital tools and updated marketing.

He also guided Coca-Cola through the pandemic, and was instrumental in forming Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, now one of the company’s largest independent bottlers.

Quincey has held leadership roles across Latin America, Europe, Mexico and the U.K. since joining Coca-Cola in 1996, experience that later led to his appointments as COO and then CEO.

Braun Steps In With Global Clout

Braun, like Quincey, is a Coca-Cola veteran. He joined the company in 1996 and has held leadership roles across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Before becoming COO, he ran the company’s International Development division and led its Latin America and Brazil units, as well as the Greater China and South Korea business.

Braun has been responsible for all operating units globally since he became COO in 2025.

"His [Braun's] priorities include seeking the best growth opportunities worldwide; driving the company to get even closer to consumer needs," Coca-Cola said.

Coca-Cola Gains Ground On Rival

The leadership change comes as Coca-Cola has been outperforming key rival PepsiCo on revenue growth, helped by stronger brand momentum, high-profile marketing tie-ups such as its Jack Daniel’s collaboration and recent moves into fast-growing “healthier soda” categories like its “Simply Pop” prebiotic drink.

Coca-Cola’s stock has risen 16% so far this year.

