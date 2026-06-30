BofA analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya cut the firm’s price target on Concentrix to $26 from $32 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock.

BofA stated that Concentrix’s second-quarter earnings were impacted by macro- and customer-related issues.

Barrington lowered its price target on Concentrix to $30 from $38 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating on the stock.

For 2026, the company now expects revenue in the range of $9.925 billion to $10.025 billion, down from the previously estimated range of $10.035 billion to $10.180 billion.

Shares of Concentrix Corp (CNXC) hit their record lows on Tuesday after the company reported its second-quarter earnings and slashed its outlook, triggering multiple analysts to lower their price targets on the stock.



At the time of writing, CNXC stock was down 16%.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Wall Street Points Out Guidance Cut, Slowing Growth

BofA analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya cut the firm’s price target on Concentrix to $26 from $32 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock, according to TheFly.

BofA stated that Concentrix’s second-quarter earnings were impacted by macro- and customer-related issues. After the earnings report, the firm lowered the company’s FY27 revenue projections to $10 billion from $10.2 billion and reduced its earnings per share estimates to $11.78 from $12.50

Meanwhile, Barrington lowered its price target on Concentrix to $30 from $38 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating on the stock. The analyst highlighted that it is reducing its FY26 and FY27 adjusted earnings forecasts, mainly due to growing client headwinds.

Baird also slashed its price target on the CNXC to $30 from $40 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating on the stock. The firm updated its Concentrix model after the second-quarter results.

Canaccord reduced the price target on Concentrix to $45 from $55 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock.

CNXC’s Q2 Earnings

Concentrix reported second-quarter revenue of $2.46 billion that missed analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion, while its adjusted earnings of $2.63 per share came in lower than Wall Street expectations of $2.64, according to Fiscal.AI data.

For the full year 2026, the company now expects revenue in the range of $9.925 billion to $10.025 billion, compared with the previously estimated range of $10.035 billion to $10.180 billion.

The adjusted earnings forecast for the same period now ranges from $10.83 to $11.18 per share, down from previous expectations of $11.48 to $12.07 per share.

CNXC CEO Flags Customer Spending Headwinds

During an earnings conference call, Christopher Caldwell, Chief Executive Officer at Concentrix, said the company has seen growing financial pressure on its clients as they navigate their investment and operating needs.

Caldwell also added that this has created demand for the company’s automated solutions and an urgent need to move work offshore. These factors have led some clients to prioritize spending across their client base, resulting in overall reduced spending.

Caldwell noted that these pressures together have resulted in about 2% more headwinds heading into the third quarter than the company expects for the remainder of the year.

What Retail Thinks Of CNXC

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the stock has remained ‘extremely bullish’ while message volumes increased to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ in the past 24 hours.

CNXC stock has declined by more than 47% so far this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.