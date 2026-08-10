According to The Financial Times, Apollo Global, Blackstone, BlackRock, Brookfield Asset Management, Goldman Sachs and KKR are working with Nvidia on the proposed partnership.

The proposed package would support investments across the infrastructure needed to expand AI, including chips, power generation and data centers, according to people briefed on the talks.

The partnership could be announced as soon as Monday, the report said.

The proposed Nvidia partnership follows a series of large AI infrastructure financing deals involving several of the same firms.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) is reportedly in talks with some of Wall Street’s biggest financial groups to assemble a $500 billion funding package for AI infrastructure.

According to a report by The Financial Times, a consortium of financial firms, including Apollo Global Management (APO), Blackstone Inc. (BX), BlackRock Inc. (BLK), Brookfield Asset Management, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), is working with Nvidia on the proposed partnership.

Nvidia shares were down nearly 3% in Monday’s midday trade. NVDA was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

NVDA’s AI War Chest

The proposed package would support investments across the infrastructure needed to expand AI, including chips, power generation and data centers, according to people briefed on the talks. The partnership could be announced as soon as Monday, the report said.

The effort would bring Nvidia together with major private capital firms and investment banks as demand for funding to build out AI infrastructure continues to grow.

The proposed Nvidia partnership follows a series of large AI infrastructure financing deals involving several of the same firms. In June, Apollo and Blackstone partnered with Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) to launch the AI XPV Platform, with Apollo-managed funds and affiliates leading an initial $35 billion capital solution designed to support more than 20 gigawatts of compute capacity for leading AI labs through 2028.

The initial financing is aimed at supporting Anthropic’s previously announced expansion of more than a gigawatt of compute infrastructure.

Brookfield, meanwhile, announced a $100 billion global AI infrastructure program with Nvidia in November 2025, combining up to $10 billion of Brookfield equity investment with third-party capital to support AI infrastructure.

BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) has also been active in the space. GIP, together with the Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Partnership and Abu Dhabi-based MGX, completed a roughly $40 billion acquisition of Aligned Data Centers in July, valuing the data-center operator at about $40 billion.

NVDA Already Has A $500B+ AI Infrastructure Initiative With SK Group

Nvidia and SK Hynix Inc. (SKHY) parent SK Group announced plans in July for a partnership worth over $500 billion spanning AI infrastructure and next-generation memory.

The initiative includes plans for SK Telecom to build a 2-gigawatt AI factory using Nvidia’s Vera Rubin accelerated computing and DSX platform, with the first facility expected to come online in 2027.

Separately, SK Hynix entered a long-term AI memory partnership with Nvidia to secure and co-develop next-generation memory solutions, including high-bandwidth memory (HBM). The companies said the effort will support AI workloads ranging from large language model training to agentic and physical AI.

What Retail Traders Think Of NVDA Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Nvidia trended in the ‘bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels at the time of writing.

NVDA stock is up 17% year-to-date and 19% over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 21% over the past 12 months, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is up 26%.

The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) is up 120% during this period, while the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is up 95%.

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