The drug is an IL-2 receptor-directed fusion protein designed to kill IL-2R–expressing cancer cells while depleting regulatory T cells.

Citius Oncology (CTOR) said on Monday it has launched Lymphir, a newly approved cancer immunotherapy for adults with relapsed or refractory Stage I–III cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), making the drug available nationwide through specialty distributors.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Lymphir, also known as denileukin diftitox-cxdlfor adults with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a form of skin cancer that can cause painful, itchy lesions. The drug is an IL-2 receptor-directed fusion protein designed to kill IL-2R–expressing cancer cells while depleting regulatory T cells.

The stock jumped nearly 14% at the time of writing.

