Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) on Wednesday launched a new networking chip that will help its customers connect multiple data centers over long distances.

The company launched the Cisco 8223 router powered by the Cisco Silicon One P200 chip, which the communications giant said is the industry’s first 51.2-terabit fixed Ethernet router. “With the Cisco 8223, powered by the new Cisco Silicon One P200, we’re delivering the massive bandwidth, scale and security needed for distributed data center architectures,” Cisco said.

Cisco’s shares were up nearly 1% in Wednesday’s opening trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory.

