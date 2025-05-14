Analyst Sameer Pande pointed to ₹1,460–1,470 as a key demand zone, with a potential upside target of ₹1,600.

Cipla delivered a strong performance in the fourth quarter of FY25, with net profit rising 30.12% year-on-year to ₹1,221.84 crore.

The pharma major also posted an 8.5% increase in sales revenue, which reached ₹6,597.72 crore.

The company’s board declared a final dividend of ₹13 per equity share for FY25, alongside a special dividend of ₹3 per share. This brought the total dividend payout to ₹16 per equity share of face value ₹2 each.

SEBI-registered analyst Sameer Pande noted that investor sentiment remained positive, underpinned by Cipla’s robust product pipeline and recent regulatory approvals in key markets such as the United States.

He described Cipla as a fundamentally strong stock with long-term growth potential in the healthcare sector.

On the technical front, Cipla’s stock appeared to be in a sideways zone on the daily chart, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) around 52.

Pande highlighted the ₹1,460–1,470 range as a strong demand zone and a potential buying opportunity, especially given the current market price of ₹1,517 at the time of reporting.

He projected a near-term target of ₹1,600, a level last seen in early November 2024, corresponding to the nearest supply zone.

According to data from Stocktwits, retail sentiment shifted from ‘extremely bearish’ to ‘bearish’ in the past week, indicating a mild recovery in investor confidence.

Cipla sentiment and message volume on May 13 as of 2:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

