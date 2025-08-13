MicroCo’s platform leans on AI to empower creators, match fans with content based on mood, and diversify revenue through ad, in-app, and premium models.

Cineverse Inc. (CNVS) and Banyan Ventures have launched a new joint venture named MicroCo, a 50/50 partnership aimed at introducing the first U.S.-based, AI-powered studio dedicated to ‘Microseries’, short-form, serialized vertical video created for mobile consumption.

