CEO Chris Winfrey said the pending acquisition of Cox Communications will provide greater scale and help drive the company's next phase of broadband growth.

Charter continued to lose broadband subscribers during the quarter, though Spectrum Mobile added more than 400,000 new wireless lines.

The company reaffirmed its 2026 capital spending guidance as it continues upgrading its network to support multi-gigabit internet speeds.

CHTR stock fell to a record low of around $111 before paring losses in morning trade on Friday.

Charter Communications (CHTR) shares fell to a record low in morning trading Friday despite the cable and broadband provider reporting second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates.

Investors instead remained focused on the company's continued broadband subscriber losses, while CEO Chris Winfrey stated that Charter's pending acquisition of Cox Communications would be the company's next major growth catalyst.

"We look forward to delivering the benefits of that strategy to Cox's customers and communities after the transaction closes," Winfrey said. He added that the combined company would have "additional scale to develop new products with industry and technology partners" and strengthen its position as a leading provider of converged connectivity services.

CHTR stock fell more than 3.4% in morning trading after touching an intraday record low of around $111 shortly after the opening bell. The stock later pared some losses but remained among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits. The technology sector was broadly weaker, with the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) down about 0.9%.

CEO Sees Cox Acquisition Driving Future Growth

Charter announced its agreement to acquire privately held Cox Communications in May, a transaction management believes will help offset slowing broadband growth by expanding the company's customer base and increasing operating scale.

Winfrey said the larger combined company would be better positioned to develop new products and strengthen partnerships across the communications and technology ecosystem once the acquisition closes.

Broadband Losses Continue Despite Mobile Growth

Charter's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $10.66 topped the roughly $10.06 analysts expected, as per Koyfin data. Revenue came in at $13.53 billion, in line with the $13.51 billion consensus, but still marked a 1.7% year-over-year decline. The company cited lower residential video revenue as the primary reason for the dip.

The company's broadband business remained under pressure. Charter lost 172,000 internet customers during the quarter, compared with losses of 116,000 in the same period last year, leaving it with approximately 29.4 million internet subscribers.

Video subscribers also continued to decline, though at a slower pace. Charter lost 21,000 video customers during the quarter, an improvement from the 80,000 lost a year ago.

However, the company’s Spectrum Mobile segment added 406,000 lines, pushing total mobile lines up 15.5% year-over-year to 12.5 million. Charter also reaffirmed its 2026 capital expenditure guidance of approximately $11.4 billion, excluding any impact from the pending Cox acquisition.

Retail Traders Question The Market Reaction

Retail sentiment around CHTR shares on Stocktwits improved to 'bullish' from 'bearish' territory over the past day, while chatter climbed to 'high' from 'low' levels. Platform data showed message volume surged more than 400% in the last 24 hours.

Some investors on Stockwits stated the earnings report did not justify such a sharp selloff. One retail trader questioned why the stock was falling after what they described as a "double beat" on earnings.

Another investor described it as a "paradox," reflecting the disconnect between the earnings report and the market's reaction.

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CHTR’s stock has fallen over 40% this year, and is down nearly 70% over the past 12 months.

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