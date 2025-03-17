Chipotle Mexican Grill Retail Traders See It As A Safe Bet Amid Analyst Upgrade

The upgrade follows Morgan Stanley’s 'overweight' revision from 'equal weight' last month.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Retail Traders See It As A Safe Bet Amid Analyst Upgrade
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 17, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) rose 2.7% on Friday after the fast-food chain received an analyst upgrade, and retail sentiment remained upbeat.

Loop Capital analyst Alton Stump upgraded Chipotle to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ with a price target of $65, up from $58, The Fly reported.  

According to the brokerage, Choptle has an attractive buying opportunity following the company’s assessment of "understandably choppy" comps in the current quarter due to unfavorable weather conditions, said the report.

Additionally, there was a minimum 7% to 8% upside to the 2025 consensus earnings per share (EPS) estimates of $1.30 if comparable sales continue to surpass expectations moving forward this year, added the report.

The upgrade follows Morgan Stanley’s 'overweight' revision from 'equal weight' last month that had a price target of $70, increased from $65, terming the chain a "quality large-cap growth compounder."

Sentiment on Stocktwits ended Friday firmly in the 'bullish' zone with message volume rising in the 'normal' category.

Screenshot 2025-03-17 at 7.05.10 AM.png CMG sentiment meter and message volume on March 16

One watcher thinks the company is “the safest bet” with its no debt position.

Another watcher is hopeful of positive cues this week and the company breaking the downtrend.

One user suggested that institutions rushing in recently made it a good time to buy the stock.

In February, Citi reportedly placed Chipotle on a "90-day positive catalyst watch" with a 'buy' rating on the shares and a $70 price target, citing the company’s new honey chicken limited-time offer as a positive traffic and sales catalyst.

Chipotle posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings in February.

​​Chipotle stock is down 17% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

We Asked Retail Traders Their Top Quantum Stock: D-Wave Leads The Pack, Followed By Rigetti

We Asked Retail Traders Their Top Quantum Stock: D-Wave Leads The Pack, Followed By Rigetti

Boeing's Retail Traders Split After Transportation Secretary Says FAA Not Ready To Remove 737 MAX Production Cap

Boeing's Retail Traders Split After Transportation Secretary Says FAA Not Ready To Remove 737 MAX Production Cap

Formula One Analyst Says Investor Fears Over Recession Impact Unfounded, Upgrades Stock: Retail’s Bullish

Formula One Analyst Says Investor Fears Over Recession Impact Unfounded, Upgrades Stock: Retail’s Bullish

Joby Aviation Sparks Early Bullish Retail Chatter With Virgin Atlantic Air Taxi Deal In UK

Joby Aviation Sparks Early Bullish Retail Chatter With Virgin Atlantic Air Taxi Deal In UK

General Mills Stock Falls As Citi Places It On ‘Negative Catalyst Watch’: Retail Sentiment Sours

General Mills Stock Falls As Citi Places It On ‘Negative Catalyst Watch’: Retail Sentiment Sours

Recent Stories

India or Pakistan? PM Modi asked which has better cricket team. His response goes viral (WATCH) shk

India or Pakistan? PM Modi asked who has better cricket team. His EPIC response goes viral (WATCH)

Karnataka acts tough on abandonment of elderly parents; Orders cancellation of property transfers anr

Karnataka acts tough on abandonment of elderly parents; Orders cancellation of property transfers

Oppo F29 series launching in India on March 20: Check out expected specifications and price gcw

Oppo F29 series launching in India on March 20: Check out expected specifications and price

Big pay hike! West Bengal govt employees' salaries may double with DA increase AJR

Big pay hike! WB govt employees' salaries may double with DA increase

Ayodhya: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust paid Rs 400 crore in taxes over five years champat rai anr

Ayodhya: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust paid Rs 400 crore in taxes over five years

Recent Videos

Chaibasa Police, CRPF Recover & Destroy 10kg IED in Anti-Naxal Operation!

Chaibasa Police, CRPF Recover & Destroy 10kg IED in Anti-Naxal Operation!

Video Icon
Top 10 Neha Kakkar Songs to Chill This Weekend!

Top 10 Neha Kakkar Songs to Chill This Weekend!

Video Icon
Gujarat Police Cracks Down on Anti-Social Elements – Ruthless Action Begins!

Gujarat Police Cracks Down on Anti-Social Elements – Ruthless Action Begins!

Video Icon
JDU Supporters Put Up Posters for Nishant Kumar in Patna | Asianet Newsable

JDU Supporters Put Up Posters for Nishant Kumar in Patna | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
BLA Militants Strike Again: Suicide Attack Kills Five in Pakistan! | Asianet Newsable

BLA Militants Strike Again: Suicide Attack Kills Five in Pakistan! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon