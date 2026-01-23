Chinese regulators have told top technology firms that they can move to the next stage in preparing orders for the Nvidia H200 chips.

Chinese authorities have reportedly granted in-principle approval to Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA), Tencent Holdings (TCEHY), and ByteDance to prepare their orders for Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) H200 AI chips.

According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, regulators in the country have told top technology firms they can move to the next stage in preparing orders for Nvidia H200 chips.

Nvidia shares were up nearly 2% in Friday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company was in the ‘neutral’ territory, with the stock being among the top trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

