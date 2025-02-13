Chevron Stock In Spotlight As Oil Major Plans To Lay Off Up To 20% Workforce: Retail’s Bearish

The company said the workforce reduction would begin in 2025 and be mostly complete before the end of 2026.

Chevron Stock In Spotlight As Oil Major Plans To Lay Off Up To 20% Workforce: Retail’s Bearish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

Chevron (CVX) stock drew retail attention on Thursday after the company said it would lay off between 15% and 20% of its workforce.

The workforce reduction would begin in 2025 and is likely to complete before the end of 2026.

“These reductions are in line with our previous announcement of $2 to $3 billion in targeted structural cost reductions by the end of 2026, with some residual impact in 2027 and beyond,” a company spokesperson said.

Chevron said it would help its employees through the transition, and the steps were taken to improve the company's long-term competitiveness.

On Dec. 31, 2023, the company had about 40,000 employees, excluding its more than 5,000 service station workers.

According to a Reuters report citing a source, the company told employees during an internal town hall meeting that they could begin opting for buyouts through April or May.

Chevron’s oil reserves have receded to their lowest point, at least in a decade. However, the company has been able to ramp up production in the Permian basin and has started an expansion project in Kazakhstan’s Tengiz oilfield.

Chevron, which agreed to buy Hess Corp for $53 billion, aims to replenish its reserves from Guyana, where more than 11 billion barrels of oil have been discovered so far.  

However, the company has not been able to close the deal as it remains locked in an arbitration dispute with rival Exxon over Hess’s Guyana assets. A tribunal is expected to hear the case later this year.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bearish’ (37/100) territory, albeit with a lower score than a day ago, while retail chatter was ‘normal.’

CVX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:40 a.m. ET on Feb. 13, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits CVX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:40 a.m. ET on Feb. 13, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Over the past year, Chevron stock has gained about 1.3% compared with a nearly 5% rise in Exxon’s shares.

Chevron had missed Wall Street’s fourth-quarter earnings estimates in January, and its downstream unit posted a loss for the first time since the pandemic.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

American Electric Misses Q4 Revenue Expectations, Reaffirms FY25 Guidance: Stock Edges Lower, Retail Sentiment Worsens

American Electric Misses Q4 Revenue Expectations, Reaffirms FY25 Guidance: Stock Edges Lower, Retail Sentiment Worsens

This Shipping Company Holds More Cash Than Its Market Cap: Retail Sees Immense Value Despite Disappointing Earnings

This Shipping Company Holds More Cash Than Its Market Cap: Retail Sees Immense Value Despite Disappointing Earnings

Tesla Stock Eyes Best Day In Weeks: Analyst Downplays Musk's DOGE Distraction, Retail Sentiment Still Gloomy

Tesla Stock Eyes Best Day In Weeks: Analyst Downplays Musk's DOGE Distraction, Retail Sentiment Still Gloomy

Gorilla Tech Stock Nearly Doubles In 2 Weeks — And Most Retail Traders Think It’s Just The Start

Gorilla Tech Stock Nearly Doubles In 2 Weeks — And Most Retail Traders Think It’s Just The Start

Nano Nuclear Stock Rises On Inclusion In MSCI USA Index: Retail’s Not Impressed Yet

Nano Nuclear Stock Rises On Inclusion In MSCI USA Index: Retail’s Not Impressed Yet

Recent Stories

American Electric Misses Q4 Revenue Expectations, Reaffirms FY25 Guidance: Stock Edges Lower, Retail Sentiment Worsens

American Electric Misses Q4 Revenue Expectations, Reaffirms FY25 Guidance: Stock Edges Lower, Retail Sentiment Worsens

This Shipping Company Holds More Cash Than Its Market Cap: Retail Sees Immense Value Despite Disappointing Earnings

This Shipping Company Holds More Cash Than Its Market Cap: Retail Sees Immense Value Despite Disappointing Earnings

Tesla Stock Eyes Best Day In Weeks: Analyst Downplays Musk's DOGE Distraction, Retail Sentiment Still Gloomy

Tesla Stock Eyes Best Day In Weeks: Analyst Downplays Musk's DOGE Distraction, Retail Sentiment Still Gloomy

Gorilla Tech Stock Nearly Doubles In 2 Weeks — And Most Retail Traders Think It’s Just The Start

Gorilla Tech Stock Nearly Doubles In 2 Weeks — And Most Retail Traders Think It’s Just The Start

PAK vs SA: Shaheen Afridi and 2 others fined by ICC for code of conduct breach against South Africa

PAK vs SA: Shaheen Afridi and 2 others fined by ICC for code of conduct breach against South Africa

Recent Videos

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Video Icon
Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Video Icon