Palihapitiya said the companies at the center of the AI boom were previously some of the most profitable and cash-generative businesses in the world.

Palihapitiya noted that his concern is that these companies are spending so aggressively that they are starting to burn through the cash they have accumulated over the years.

He added that the AI complex now has roughly $340 billion to $400 billion in debt, and the number could climb significantly as companies continue investing through 2027.

Palihapitiya said that Big Tech has decided to “put the foot down on spending” because it believes that the investment will generate significant growth in the years ahead.

The artificial intelligence boom is quickly becoming a debt-fueled spending spree, and venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya is warning that the borrowing could create a problem for the broader financial markets.

“The entire United States economy is levered to the AI complex,” Palihapitiya said during a recent episode of the All-In podcast, pointing to the handful of major companies driving the massive AI infrastructure buildout.

Palihapitiya Says AI Companies Are Spending Their Way Into Debt

Palihapitiya said the companies at the center of the AI boom were previously some of the most profitable and cash-generative businesses in the world.

That cash gave them plenty of room to fund investments without relying heavily on borrowing. But the scale of the current AI spending cycle is changing that equation.

Palihapitiya noted that his concern is that these companies are spending so aggressively that they are starting to burn through the cash they have accumulated over the years, which is forcing them to increasingly tap debt markets to fund their AI ambitions.

According to Palihapitiya, the AI complex now has roughly $340 billion to $400 billion in debt, and the number could climb significantly as companies continue investing through 2027.

He added that the biggest technology companies are pouring money into data centers, GPUs, networking equipment and other infrastructure needed to support AI. They have decided to “put the foot down on spending,” Palihapitiya said, because they believe the investment will generate significant growth in the years ahead.

However, according to the venture capitalist, the problem is that even companies generating huge amounts of cash can only fund so much of that spending internally. “As they do that though, they deplete their cash and they have to raise debt,” Palihapitiya said, while noting that the AI boom isn't just driving demand for chips and data centers, it is also driving demand for borrowed money.

AI Could Start Competing With The Treasury For Capital

Palihapitiya's bigger concern is what happens when the AI companies' borrowing needs collide with the U.S. government's own financing needs.

He estimated that the amount AI companies need to raise through the end of 2027 could equal roughly 30% of all the debt the U.S. Treasury is expected to issue during the same period.

That means AI companies could increasingly be competing with the U.S. government for the same pool of investor capital, he added.

“The most important part of the capital market that it starts to crowd out is the appetite for government Treasuries,” Palihapitiya said.

His warning is essentially that the AI spending boom could have consequences far beyond the technology sector if companies continue turning to the debt markets at this pace.

At the time of writing, the 10-year Treasury yield hovered around 4.933%, down by nearly a basis point on Friday. The iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) edged lower by 0.02% in Friday’s after-hours session, while the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) declined 0.23%.

AI Debt Boom Is Already Showing Up In The Market

Palihapitiya’s warning comes as AI infrastructure is increasingly being financed through debt markets. According to IO Fund, AI-related debt issuance reached $466 billion through September, up from $101 billion during the same period in 2025. Goldman Sachs puts the figure at $489 billion as of July 22, already above the $322 billion raised throughout 2025.

“AI compute is becoming a financeable infrastructure asset class,” IO Fund said in a recent note, highlighting how companies are increasingly using debt to fund data centers and AI hardware.

For investors, that means the AI debt boom is becoming an increasingly important part of the story behind companies including Nvidia, Oracle and CoreWeave.

During the after-hours session on Friday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, declined 1.77%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) fell 3.47%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) closed lower by 1.07%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward the S&P 500 ETF was in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

NVDA stock is up 13% year-to-date, ORCL stock is down 35%, while CRWV stock is down 24%. The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is up 15% over the past 12 months, while the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) is up 25%.

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