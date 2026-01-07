CES features a broad lineup of launches across laptops, gaming, smart homes, health tech, wearables, robotics, TVs, audio, and next-gen hardware and software.

The CES will run from Jan. 6 to Jan 9 in Las Vegas.

The world’s largest annual consumer electronics showcase, CES, typically sees launches from leading tech companies across multiple categories.

Deeper AI integration would remain a common theme across devices.

The world's biggest consumer electronics showcase, CES, kicks off on Tuesday in Las Vegas, bringing together scores of tech enthusiasts, journalists, and the top tech companies in one place.

Companies from Samsung to Nvidia, as well as up-and-coming startups, typically unveil their latest products – and even prototypes – at the event. Formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, the event sees a heavy dose of launches across laptops, gaming, smart home, health-tech, wearables, robotics, TV, and audio segments, as well as the hardware and software powering next-gen gadgets.

This year’s edition runs from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9 and is expected to feature new launches in the usual categories, with deeper AI functionality as a common theme.

The event will host several panel talks and keynotes (agenda here).

According to The Verge, laptop makers are expected to debut new processors: Intel’s Panther Lake, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2, and AMD’s rumored “Gorgon Point” processors. Laptop could debut new foam factors, given the hype around foldable phones and screens. Last year, Lenovo launched a ThinkBook laptop with a screen that rolls up and down.

Smart home gadgets are a big category at CES, and consumers could expect a string of new robot vacuum cleaners, smart locks, security cameras, and even humanoids.

CES 2025 featured several high-profile gaming releases, including new flagship Nvidia graphics cards, SteamOS handhelds, and 27-inch 240Hz 4K OLED displays. The Verge reports that this year might be dull in comparison: Nvidia’s RTX 50 Super is likely postponed, while there might not be new GPUs from AMD, and Razer doesn’t have a booth on the floor for the second year in a row.

On the wearables front, the focus could shift away from fitness trackers toward XR and AI-powered devices, while familiar players such as Samsung and LG are expected to roll out a spate of TVs, according to the tech news site.

