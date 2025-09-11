The company said that its July and August results are consistent with the company’s outlook from the July second-quarter earnings call.

Centene Corporation (CNC) announced on Thursday that the company’s business and financial results through August are consistent with its full-year forecast.

The company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that members of its management will discuss the company’s financial results through August at the Deutsche Bank 2025 Healthcare Summit on Thursday. These results, it said, are consistent with the company’s outlook from the July second-quarter earnings call, which stated that it expects full-year adjusted and diluted earnings per share of $1.75.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CNC stock jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels. Shares of the company traded 10% higher at the time of writing.

CNC's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Sept. 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user sees the rally as the beginning of a recovery back to $50.

Another user expressed optimism that the stock could reach as high as $70.

“...the Medicaid results for July and August were supportive of the HBR (health benefit ratio) improvement trajectory that we're looking for in the back half of the year,” Centene CEO Sarah London said at the event, according to the transcript provided by Fiscal AI. She also added that the medicare segment continues to be on track for the roughly $700 million of improvement the company talked about in July.

After the company’s second-quarter earnings fell below Wall Street estimates, London had said in July that the company has a clear understanding of the trends that impacted its quarterly performance and is working with urgency to restore its earnings trajectory.

CNC stock is down by 43% this year and by about 53% over the past 12 months.

