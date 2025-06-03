Pan-India prices rose marginally in June, but monsoon onset could disrupt momentum, according to an analyst. Ambuja and ACC may face demand headwinds.

Cement prices across India have shown a mixed trend in June. Despite the price rise on a quarter-on-quarter basis (QoQ), the early onset of monsoons has emerged as a significant risk factor, according to SEBI-registered analyst Harika Enjamuri.

She adds that early monsoons may slow construction activity and weaken demand in June.

From a market perspective, Enjamuri notes that companies like Ultratech Cement, Ramco Cement, Dalmia Bharat, and Shree Cements could benefit from the price discipline in the South. At the same time, Ambuja Cement, ACC, and JK Cement may face pressure due to softer demand in other regions.

Cement pricing in India

The pan-India average price rose by ₹2 per bag, now at ₹358 per bag, led by a sharp ₹19 per bag increase in South India, especially in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

In contrast, prices declined by ₹3 in Central India, ₹5 in Western India, and ₹2 in other southern regions.

Eastern India saw minor corrections of ₹3–₹5 per bag in Kolkata and Bihar, though May demand improved.

Northern India remained largely flat, with token hikes of ₹2–₹4 per bag; Rajasthan saw a strong 15% month-on-month demand growth in May.

Going forward, Enjamuri highlights that pricing stability and volume trends will depend heavily on the monsoon impact and infrastructure project momentum.

