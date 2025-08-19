Celsius Holding led the surge in chatter for the consumer and retail sector with a whopping 3,533% jump in retail user message count on Stocktwits in the last 24 hours.

Retail user message count on Celsius Holdings, Jumia Technologies, and Duolingo stocks saw a massive jump in the last 24 hours on Stocktwits, with sentiment surrounding these companies ranging from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territories.

Here’s a look at what makes them the top three discussed consumer and retail firms:

1. Celsius Holdings (CELH): The message count on the stock saw a 3,533% jump on Stocktwits over the last 24 hours, with no news from the company in particular. Retail sentiment on Celsius remained unchanged in the ‘bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

CELH sentiment and message volume August 19, 2025, as of 6:55 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Celsius were down marginally at $61.11 before the bell on Tuesday. A user on Stocktwits noted that the stock is expected to reach $100 by the end of next week.

Celsius stock has jumped over 130% so far this year and has gained 52% in the last 12 months.

2. Jumia Technologies (JMIA): The retail user count increased 2,600% in the last 24 hours on Stocktwits while sentiment dipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ a day ago. Retail chatter remained at ‘high’ levels, according to Stocktwits data.

JMIA sentiment and message volume August 19, 2025, as of 7:10 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Jumia were marginally down in premarket trading with no news from the company. Jumia stock has gained 110% so far this year and has increased by 61% over the last 12 months.

3. Duolingo Inc. (DUOL): The message count on Duolingo jumped over 2,400% on Stocktwits in the last 24 hours. Retail sentiment remained unchanged in the ‘neutral’ territory, with chatter at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

DUOL sentiment and message volume August 19, 2025, as of 7:20 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Duolingo rose nearly 1% before the bell. According to media reports, Luis von Ahn, the CEO, admitted that he didn’t offer enough explanation when unveiling the language-learning platform’s shift toward an “AI-first” approach earlier this year, which led to significant user criticism and threats to cancel subscriptions.

Duolingo stock has jumped 14% so far this year and gained 81% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<