Celsius Holdings Stock Slips on Lowered Price Target: Retail Stays Bullish

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘bullish,’ the highest in the past one month.

Celsius Holdings Stock Slips on Lowered Price Target: Retail Stays Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 12:01 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 12:01 AM IST

Shares of fitness and energy beverages maker Celsius Holdings ($CELH) were down 1.5% on Monday afternoon after the company received a price target cut from analyst firm Roth MKM, but retail sentiment stayed bullish.

Roth lowered its price target to $38 from $40 with a ‘Buy’ rating, TheFly reported.  

Based on recent data by Circana, formerly known as IRI Worldwide, energy drink sales continue to trend upward but the scanner data for Celsius was trailing the firm's estimate, the report said, citing the analyst.

“The company's higher promotional allowances versus Q4 of last year, including the effect of the revised Pepsi contract, should also have a worse-than-expected impact on Q$ revenue,” said the report.

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘bullish,’ the highest in the past one month.
 

Screenshot 2024-12-16 at 11.03.58 PM.png

One bullish user noted the volume might come under pressure in the coming days.

The participation ratio on the stock is high, showing a diverse set of investors on Stocktwits.

Screenshot 2024-12-16 at 11.04.25 PM.png

Last week, a JPMorgan analyst commenced coverage on the stock with an ‘Overweight’ rating, keeping price target of $37.00.

The brokerage noted “improving category trends and the stock's current valuation,” according to a media report. According to its analysis, Celsius Holdings' growth prospects remain strong despite a wider slowdown in the energy markets market.

The stock is down 46% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bloom Energy Stock In Spotlight After BTIG Hikes Price Target To $30 From $20: Retail Sentiment Flips To Bullish

Bloom Energy Stock In Spotlight After BTIG Hikes Price Target To $30 From $20: Retail Sentiment Flips To Bullish

Goldman Sachs Reportedly Predicts Fed May Skip January Rate Cut: Retail Keeps Guard Up For December Update

Goldman Sachs Reportedly Predicts Fed May Skip January Rate Cut: Retail Keeps Guard Up For December Update

Medirom Healthcare Stock Dips On Series A Equity Raise: Retail’s Divided

Medirom Healthcare Stock Dips On Series A Equity Raise: Retail’s Divided

Bristol-Myers Climbs After Jefferies Upgrades Stock On Schizophrenia Drug’s $10B Potential: Retail Is Excited

Bristol-Myers Climbs After Jefferies Upgrades Stock On Schizophrenia Drug’s $10B Potential: Retail Is Excited

Aehr Test Systems Stock Jumps On First AI Order For $10M: Retail Activity Hits Record High

Aehr Test Systems Stock Jumps On First AI Order For $10M: Retail Activity Hits Record High

Recent Stories

US 5 people, including suspect shooter, dead after mass shooting at Wisconsin Christian school (WATCH) snt

US: 5 people, including suspect shooter, dead after mass shooting at Wisconsin Christian school (WATCH)

Bloom Energy Stock In Spotlight After BTIG Hikes Price Target To $30 From $20: Retail Sentiment Flips To Bullish

Bloom Energy Stock In Spotlight After BTIG Hikes Price Target To $30 From $20: Retail Sentiment Flips To Bullish

Goldman Sachs Reportedly Predicts Fed May Skip January Rate Cut: Retail Keeps Guard Up For December Update

Goldman Sachs Reportedly Predicts Fed May Skip January Rate Cut: Retail Keeps Guard Up For December Update

Medirom Healthcare Stock Dips On Series A Equity Raise: Retail’s Divided

Medirom Healthcare Stock Dips On Series A Equity Raise: Retail’s Divided

Bristol-Myers Climbs After Jefferies Upgrades Stock On Schizophrenia Drug’s $10B Potential: Retail Is Excited

Bristol-Myers Climbs After Jefferies Upgrades Stock On Schizophrenia Drug’s $10B Potential: Retail Is Excited

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon