Wells Fargo believes that AppLovin’s future growth will depend less on capturing additional market share and more on take-rate expansion, a shift that it believes warrants a lower valuation multiple.

Wells Fargo downgraded AppLovin to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight’ while lowering its price target to $357 from $575.

Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight’, lowering its price target to $385 from $665.

Goldman Sachs maintained its ‘Neutral’ rating but reduced its price target to $465 from $585, citing near-term timing challenges around improvements to AppLovin's AI advertising models.

AppLovin Corp. (APP) shares were on track to hit a fresh 52-week low after a mixed second-quarter (Q2) report prompted analysts to reassess the company's growth outlook.

AppLovin’s Q2 left Wall Street divided over its next phase of expansion, with some firms warning that momentum in its core mobile gaming business is beginning to level off while others maintained confidence in its long-term prospects.

AppLovin shares were down more than 16% in Thursday’s pre-market. APP was among the top trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

Why Wall Street Is Growing More Cautious On APP

According to TheFly, Wells Fargo downgraded AppLovin to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight’ while lowering its price target to $357 from $575.

The firm said that AppLovin’s market share in mobile gaming appears to be plateauing. It argued that future growth will depend less on capturing additional market share and more on take-rate expansion, a shift that it believes warrants a lower valuation multiple.

Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight’, lowering its price target to $385 from $665.

Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, maintained its ‘Neutral’ rating but reduced its price target to $465 from $585, citing near-term timing challenges around improvements to AppLovin's AI advertising models.

The firm said continued investments in AI infrastructure and go-to-market initiatives support the company's long-term potential, even as they pressure margins in the near term.

Not Everyone Is Giving Up On The Bull Case For APP

Not all analysts turned cautious following the quarterly report. BTIG reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on AppLovin and kept the stock as a ‘Top Pick’, despite lowering its price target to $574 from $640.

The firm said improving AI model performance, expanding opportunities beyond gaming and the company's growing partnership pipeline continue to support its long-term growth outlook. BTIG suggested that the recent weakness reflects execution timing rather than a deterioration in the underlying business.

Morningstar echoed a similar view, saying AppLovin's advertising platform is inherently difficult to model because performance is driven by periodic improvements to its proprietary AI engine rather than predictable operating levers.

The research firm said this quarter's model improvements arrived slower than expected, but noted management indicated they were delayed into July rather than abandoned. Morningstar lowered its fair value estimate to $470 from $500 while maintaining that the shares remain undervalued and that the latest results do not fundamentally alter its long-term investment thesis.

What APP Said

AppLovin reported earnings per share (EPS) of $3.76 on revenue of $1.92 billion, while Wall Street expected an EPS of $3.75 on revenue of $1.94 billion, according to Fiscal.ai data. The company guided for third-quarter (Q3) revenue of $2.06 billion to $2.09 billion, while Wall Street expected $2.08 billion.

On the earnings call, CEO Adam Foroughi said the softer quarter reflected the timing of AI model improvements, not weaker advertiser demand. He said a major model upgrade went live shortly after the end of Q2 and that “Q3 is off to a strong start.”

Management also pointed to continued momentum in its consumer advertising business, with advertiser spending reaching a record and ending the quarter 28% above fourth-quarter 2025 levels, reinforcing its confidence in the company's long-term growth strategy.

What Retail Traders Think Of APP Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around AppLovin trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels at the time of writing.

APP stock is down 38% year-to-date, but up 11% over the past 12 months. The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) is up 28% over the past 12 months, while the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) is up 23%.

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