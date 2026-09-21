The flight would be Rocket Lab’s fourth in 25 days and its 18th launch of 2026.

The company’s 97th Electron mission is scheduled to launch Friday at 8:15 p.m. EDT from New Zealand.

Rocket Lab has maintained a 100% success rate across 12 Synspective missions, with 15 more booked through 2030.

Neutron’s “Hungry Hippo” fairing completed pre-flight testing, while preparations for second-stage testing advanced in Virginia.

Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) gained about 1% overnight late Sunday after the company said its 97th Electron rocket was already lined up for launch this week, just days after completing its 96th mission.

RKLB stock rose almost 3% last week, snapping five straight weeks of losses.

Rocket Lab Eyes Fourth Launch In 25 Days

“Off to space with our 96th Electron - and our 97th rocket is already lined up for launch this week with another StriX satellite for @synspective,” Rocket Lab said on X. The “Owlright Owlright Owlright” mission is scheduled to lift off from Pad B at Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand. The launch window opens at 8:15 p.m. EDT on Friday.

The mission will carry another synthetic aperture radar satellite for Japanese Earth-observation company Synspective into a 559-kilometer low-Earth orbit. It would be Rocket Lab’s fourth Electron flight in 25 days, following launches on Sept.2, Sept.11 and Sept.19. The latest mission, “Owl By The Dozen,” deployed Synspective’s 12th StriX satellite into a precise 572-kilometer orbit. It marked Electron’s 96th flight and Rocket Lab’s 17th launch of 2026.

Rocket Lab Extends Perfect Synspective Record

Rocket Lab has recorded 100% mission success across its multi-year partnership with Synspective, serving as the company’s sole launch provider since its first dedicated StriX mission in December 2020.

Another 15 dedicated Electron missions are on the manifest through the end of the decade. The launches will help Synspective build a 30-satellite constellation capable of capturing images through darkness and clouds for disaster response, infrastructure monitoring and urban planning.

Synspective is also diversifying its launch options. The company recently signed an agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to fly two additional StriX satellites aboard Japan’s H3 rocket in 2027, its first booking on a vehicle other than Electron.

Rocket Lab Steps Up Neutron Testing

Electron’s rapid launch cadence comes as Rocket Lab advances Neutron, its reusable medium-lift rocket for constellation and national-security missions. “Neutron operations are busy on Virginia’s Eastern Shore,” Rocket Lab said last week.

The rocket’s reusable “Hungry Hippo” fairing has completed pre-flight testing at the company’s Assembly and Integration Complex. Rocket Lab has also installed a 10-meter test stand at Launch Complex 3 to test Neutron’s second-stage thrust module directly on the launch mount. The testing will verify the rocket-to-mount interfaces before full-vehicle pad operations.

Neutron Bookings Rise Ahead Of Key Tests

A confidential customer has booked five Neutron missions through 2029, while Kepler Communications has reserved a dedicated launch no earlier than 2028. Neutron is also slated to carry satellites under Rocket Lab’s $397 million U.S. Space Force contract.

Beck has said that at least half of the rocket’s capacity will be reserved for Rocket Lab’s own spacecraft and short-notice defense missions. However, execution is still a key risk. Neutron must still complete integrated testing, a wet dress rehearsal, and a first-stage static fire.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ levels a week ago amid ‘normal’ message volume.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of September 20 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$RKLB An unstoppable cadence”

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Another user said, “$RKLB is gearing up for a massive breakout! The technicals and fundamentals are aligning perfectly for Rocket Lab”

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RKLB stock has risen 37% over the past year.

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