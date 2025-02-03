Cboe Global Markets Plans 24x5 Trading For US Equities: But Retail’s Cautious Ahead Of Earnings

The move will further expand trading opportunities for investors worldwide, enabling them to react to global macroeconomic events as they are happening, manage risk more effectively, and adjust positions around the clock.

Cboe Global Markets announced on Monday it plans to offer 24-hour, five-days-a-week (24x5) trading for U.S. equities on its Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange (EDGX) in its bid to meet growing global customer demand for expanded access to U.S. equities markets.

The move will expand trading opportunities for investors worldwide, enabling them to react to global macroeconomic events as they are happening, manage risk more effectively, and adjust positions around the clock.

Cboe is a derivatives and securities exchange network that provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, and FX, across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

To ensure operational readiness for the proposed initiative, Cboe will seek approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and collaborate with other industry participants.

Oliver Sung, Head of North American Equities at Cboe Global Markets, said the firm continues to hear from market participants globally that they want greater access to U.S. equities trading.

Last year, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) reportedly said it would file for permission to extend its trading hours to 22 hours each business day.

Despite the positive report, retail traders on Stocktwits held a pessimistic view on the stock. The sentiment meter dipped into ‘extremely bearish’ territory (6/100), hitting a one-year low ahead of the firm’s earnings release scheduled before the opening bell on Friday.

Wall Street expects the firm to report earnings per share of $2.12 on revenue of $526.93 million.

Cboe’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:48 a.m. ET on Feb. 3, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

In 2024, total volume across the firm’s four options exchanges stood at 3.8 billion contracts, with an average daily volume (ADV) of 14.95 million contracts traded—marking the fifth consecutive record-breaking year.

Its global FX reported a record full-year spot average daily notional volume (ADNV) of $45.4 billion, eclipsing the previous year's record of $43.6 billion.

Recently, Barclays lowered its price target on Cboe Global Markets to $212 from $220 while keeping an ‘Equal Weight’ rating on the shares. According to TheFly, the brokerage believes the fourth quarter was mixed across the exchanges, and going into earnings, it is "relatively more cautious" on the group.

The stock has gained nearly 6% year-to-date and has risen over 14% over the past year.

