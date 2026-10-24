Ark Invest reduced its exposure to several widely followed technology stocks during the session.

The trades spanned ARK's actively managed ETFs, with some positions appearing across more than one fund.

ARK Innovation ETF pared its stake in four prominent companies, namely, Palantir, Alphabet, Shopify, and Cloudflare.

The buying activity was concentrated in ARKG, where Ark added positions across a group of biotechnology companies rather than concentrating its purchases in a single stock.

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made a series of portfolio adjustments on Friday, trimming several technology and growth names while adding to a handful of biotechnology holdings.

The trades spanned ARK's actively managed ETFs, with some positions appearing across more than one fund. The activity included changes to both established holdings and smaller healthcare-focused names.

ARK Pares GOOG, PLTR, CRWD Stakes

Ark Invest reduced its exposure to several widely followed technology stocks during the session.

In the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), the firm sold 15,302 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). It also sold 17,740 shares of Shopify Inc. (SHOP), 65,812 shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) and 9,215 shares of Cloudflare Inc. (NET).

ARK had pared its stakes in Alphabet and Shopify last week as well. Alphabet and Cloudflare also appeared among the sales in the ARK Next Generation Technology ETF (ARKW). ARKW sold 11,355 shares of Alphabet and 2,786 shares of Cloudflare.

ARKW also sold 9,240 shares of Palantir, along with shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), Circle Internet Group Inc. (CRCL), Roblox Corp. (RBLX), Rubrik Inc. (RBRK), Block Inc. (XYZ) and Everpure Inc. (P).

The ARKW trades included the sale of 42,499 shares of Circle and 34,222 shares of Roblox.

ARKG Continues To Load Up On Biotech Stocks

The buying activity was concentrated in the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG), where Ark added positions across a group of biotechnology companies rather than concentrating its purchases in a single stock.

ARKG bought 68,266 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB), 22,479 shares of Scribe Therapeutics Inc. (SCTX) and 169,498 shares of Freenome Inc. (FRNM).

Pacific Biosciences was also added to the ARK Innovation ETF.

Across the two funds, Ark therefore bought Pacific Biosciences in both ARKG and ARKK, while the ARKG purchases also included Scribe Therapeutics and Freenome.

ARKG’s price closed up by nearly 1% in Friday’s regular trading session and rose nearly 0.2% during the after-hours trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around ARKG trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

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