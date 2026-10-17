Ark's latest quarterly report shows that several stocks made meaningful contributions across multiple ETFs.

10x Genomics and Palantir were among the standout winners across Ark's portfolios.

Ark attributed the 10x Genomics rally to growing interest in single-cell sequencing and spatial analysis as sources of data for AI drug-discovery models.

Nvidia also made the cut, particularly across Ark's technology-focused portfolios.

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest's portfolios saw some dramatic winners and losers in the third quarter (Q3), with artificial intelligence, biotech, crypto and other disruptive-technology bets among the biggest drivers.

Ark's latest quarterly report shows that several stocks made meaningful contributions across multiple ETFs, while Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and Rocket Lab Corp. (RKLB) emerged among the most notable drags. Ark's attribution figures measure each holding's contribution to its ETF's performance, rather than the stock's standalone return.

Ark’s Biggest Winners In Q3

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) was the standout winner across Ark's portfolios. The stock contributed 9.03 percentage points to ARK Genomic Revolution ETF’s (ARKG) 28.92% Q3 gain and 2.92 points to ARK Innovation ETF’s (ARKK) 10.39% return during the quarter.

Ark attributed the rally to growing interest in single-cell sequencing and spatial analysis as sources of data for AI drug-discovery models. The firm also highlighted the launch of 10x's Atera spatial system, with orders already in place for the 40 shipments anticipated in 2026.

Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) was another major biotech winner, contributing 6.51 points to ARKG and 2.55 points to ARKK. The stock jumped 87.83% during the quarter. Ark said Twist was increasingly recognized as a beneficiary of AI-driven drug discovery, including through its protein-characterization work for Anthropic.

Tempus AI Inc. (TEM) also stood out, contributing 3.21 points to ARKG and 2.08 points to ARKK, while gaining 41.38% during the quarter.

Then there was Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), emerging as one of the most important cross-ETF winners. Palantir contributed 1.86 points to ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ), 1.62 points to ARKK, 1.48 points to ARK Next Generation Technology ETF (ARKW), 2.39 points to ARK Blockchain & Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) and 1.47 points to ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF (ARKX).

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) also made the cut, particularly across Ark's technology-focused portfolios. It contributed 0.49 points to ARKQ and 0.48 points to ARKX.

Biggest Losers

Tesla was the clearest recurring drag across Ark's portfolios. It was the biggest detractor in ARKQ (-1.72 percentage points), ARKK (-1.75 points) and ARKW (-1.43 points).

Ark said Tesla sold off sharply after its second-quarter (Q2) results disappointed on profitability, with price cuts and the wind-down of the Model S and Model X pressuring margins.

But the firm also pointed to a recovery in the stock as Tesla publicly launched Cybercab in Austin and surpassed 1 million unsupervised robotaxi miles, up from 380,000 just six weeks earlier.

Rocket Lab was another major drag, particularly in the space-focused portfolios. It contributed -1.39 points to ARKQ and -2.04 points to ARKX.

The firm noted that Rocket Lab completed 21 flights in 2025 and had a backlog of more than 90 missions as of the second quarter.

Ark's biggest winners included AI, AI-enabled biotech and other technology bets, while some of its highest-profile holdings, most notably Tesla and Rocket Lab, weighed on performance.

ARKK ETF declined nearly 5% in Friday’s regular trading session and fell nearly 0.4% during the after-hours trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around ARKK trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

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