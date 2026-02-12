Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest added Robinhood, Bullish, and Circle shares following a volatile trading session.

ARK Invest deployed at least $30 million into Robinhood based on the stock’s closing price.

Shares of HOOD rose slightly in after-hours trading after ARK’s purchases became public and Bitcoin’s price recovered to back above $67,000.

CRCL and BLSH shares remain significantly below their IPO debut levels despite recent gains.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest was back on the bandwagon of buying the dip in crypto stocks on Wednesday as it added Robinhood (HOOD), Bullish (BLSH), and Circle (CRCL) to its funds.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Robinhood accounted for the largest allocation. Based on its closing price of $77.79, ARK deployed at least $30 million into the online brokerage after the stock tumbled nearly 9% in regular trading.

Robinhood Slides After Earnings, ARK Steps In

HOOD’s stock was the hardest hit among crypto stocks, down 8.91% in regular trade and second only to Strive Asset Management’s (ASST) 11.87% drop. The drop came after Robinhood reported earnings on Tuesday that did not meet Wall Street’s expectations.

The company reported earnings of $0.66 per share, missing analyst expectations of $0.68 for the fourth quarter (Q4), according to Koyfin data. Revenue came in at $1.28 billion, also missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion.

However, Robinhood’s shares edged 0.04% higher after hours following ARK Invest’s trades and Bitcoin’s (BTC) price recovering to $67,000. Retail sentiment around HOOD’s stock fell to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day. Chatter remained at ‘extremely high’ levels.

HOOD retail sentiment and message volume on February 12 as of 1:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Circle Gains Slightly Amid Stablecoin Focus

CRCL’s stock also edged higher in overnight trade, up by 0.24% after a fall of 3.16% in the regular session. Retail sentiment around the USDC stablecoin issuers on Stocktwits remained in ‘neutral’ territory over the past day as chatter fell to ‘low’ from ‘normal’ levels.

CRCL retail sentiment and message volume on February 12 as of 1:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

The company went public in 2025 and is currently trading 16% below its IPO debut. Market watchers are monitoring Washington discussions on stablecoin yields to assess whether the CLARITY Act could be another catalyst for the stock.

Bullish Volatile Despite Strong Retail Sentiment

Meanwhile, BLSH’s stock edged 0.52% lower in regular trade, falling another 0.29% after hours. Despite a nearly 25% gain since the company reported its earnings earlier this month, the shares remain 66% below their IPO price last year. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bullish remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone, alongside ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.

BLSH retail sentiment and message volume on February 12 as of 1:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

ARK Funds Show Mixed Performance

ARK Invest added these three stocks to its flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), as well as the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF).

While ARKK and ARKW moved 0.2% higher in overnight trade, ARKF dipped around 0.23%, extending its decline from the regular session. Retail sentiment around the three funds on Stocktwits was also lacklustre, trending in ‘bearish’ territory for ARKK and ARKW and in the ‘neutral’ zone for ARKF.

Read also: Solana, Ethereum, XRP Lead Crypto Losses While Bitcoin Reclaims $67,000

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<