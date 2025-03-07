Cardano’s ADA Leads Crypto Drop as Trump Announces Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Instead Of Diversified Pool – Retail Remains Bullish

The decision reversed the bullish momentum built on speculation that Cardano, Solana, and XRP may also be included in the reserve.

Cardano’s ADA Leads Crypto Drop as Trump Announces Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Instead Of Diversified Pool – Retail Remains Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Altcoin Cardano (ADA) led declines among major cryptocurrencies, dropping as much as 9% over the past 24 hours after President Donald Trump ruled out a diversified U.S. strategic crypto reserve.

Trump announced late Thursday that his administration would establish a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve made up of BTC previously seized by the government. 

The plan also includes a secondary "crypto stockpile" consisting of any digital assets the government may seize in the future. However, there are no plans for taxpayer-funded acquisitions of Ripple’s XRP (XRP), Solana (SOL), or Cardano.

The decision reversed bullish momentum, which had been built on speculation that a broader range of cryptocurrencies might be included in the reserve.

Ethereum fell 4.3% in the past 24 hours, while XRP dropped 4.4%, and Solana lost nearly 6%, according to CoinGecko dta.

Bitcoin, the centerpiece of Trump’s plan, slipped about 2.7% on Thursday to trade just above $89,000. The broader crypto market declined 3.5%, with total capitalization above $3 trillion.

Investors now focus on the White House Crypto Summit, which is scheduled for Friday morning, though expectations for major policy shifts remain low.

A Stocktwits poll reflected a shift in sentiment. Earlier in the week, retail traders had been equally curious about Bitcoin’s role and the potential inclusion of altcoins in the reserve. However, following Trump’s announcement, enthusiasm for Bitcoin has taken the lead.

white house summit poll mar 7.jpg Stocktwits poll showing retail traders paying closer attention to Bitcoin reserve details than altcoin inclusion ahead of the White House Crypto Summit. | Source: Stocktwits

Despite the drop, Stocktwits data showed that retail sentiment around ADA remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone, with chatter volume at ‘extremely high’ levels. 

Screenshot 2025-03-07 054012.png Cardano (ADA) retail sentiment and message volume on March 7 as of 5:55 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Some traders continue to hold out hope that ADA’s inclusion in a “crypto strategic reserve” could still be announced at Friday’s White House event.

Despite its recent slide, Cardano’s price remains up 19.5% for the year and has gained more than 45% over the past week.

Adding to the pressure on ADA, reports indicated that Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson was not invited to the White House summit. Meanwhile, key industry figures, including MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, are listed as participants.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Sui Token Rallies After Trump-Linked World Liberty Financial Announces ‘Strategic Reserve Deal’ – Retail Turns Bullish

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bank Of America Gets An Upgrade, Price Target Hike By Baird: Retail Optimism Rises Despite Stock Slipping Below 200-Day SMA

Bank Of America Gets An Upgrade, Price Target Hike By Baird: Retail Optimism Rises Despite Stock Slipping Below 200-Day SMA

Rigetti Computing Stock Gains On $35M Quanta Investment, Alliance Global’s Price Target Hike: Retail Turns Bullish

Rigetti Computing Stock Gains On $35M Quanta Investment, Alliance Global’s Price Target Hike: Retail Turns Bullish

Guidewire Stock Rises After-Hours On Beat-And-Raise Q2, But Retail Traders Grow More Wary

Guidewire Stock Rises After-Hours On Beat-And-Raise Q2, But Retail Traders Grow More Wary

Gap Shares Surge After-Market As Q4 Earnings Smash Wall Street Estimates: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Gap Shares Surge After-Market As Q4 Earnings Smash Wall Street Estimates: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Intuitive Machines Stock Tanks After-Hours As Lunar Lander's Touchdown Remains Unclear : Retail Speculates On Likely Outcome

Intuitive Machines Stock Tanks After-Hours As Lunar Lander's Touchdown Remains Unclear : Retail Speculates On Likely Outcome

Recent Stories

Kerala: CPM's policy proposes cess, categorization of people to introduce fees to tackle financial crisis dmn

Kerala: CPM's policy proposes cess, categorization of people to introduce fees to tackle financial crisis

Traveler's guide: 7 most scenic road trips in India you can't miss SRI

Traveler’s guide: 7 most scenic road trips in India you can’t miss

(PHOTOS) Khushi Kapoor's summer makeup looks you can recreate easily gcw

(PHOTOS) Khushi Kapoor's summer makeup looks you can recreate easily

UP SHOCKER! 6-year-old forced to lick spit, slapped 30 times on school bus, threatened, narrates ordeal (WATCH) shk

UP SHOCKER! 6-year-old forced to lick spit, slapped 30 times on school bus, threatened, narrates ordeal| WATCH

Bank Of America Gets An Upgrade, Price Target Hike By Baird: Retail Optimism Rises Despite Stock Slipping Below 200-Day SMA

Bank Of America Gets An Upgrade, Price Target Hike By Baird: Retail Optimism Rises Despite Stock Slipping Below 200-Day SMA

Recent Videos

Inter Miami 2-0 Cavalier Concacaf Champions Cup Highlights: Messi Absent; Goals from Allende, Suárez

Inter Miami 2-0 Cavalier Concacaf Champions Cup Highlights: Messi Absent; Goals from Allende, Suárez

Video Icon
Tamil Nadu Language Row: Stalin Compares NEP to 'Hindi Colonialism', BJP's 'Circus-Like' Campaign

Tamil Nadu Language Row: Stalin Compares NEP to 'Hindi Colonialism', BJP's 'Circus-Like' Campaign

Video Icon
Yuvika Chaudhary BREAK SILENCE on Divorce Rumors with Prince Narula: 'There Was no Need!'

Yuvika Chaudhary BREAK SILENCE on Divorce Rumors with Prince Narula: 'There Was no Need!'

Video Icon
Amit Shah Honors CISF on 56th RAISING DAY in Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu

Amit Shah Honors CISF on 56th RAISING DAY in Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu

Video Icon
Shama Mohamed Backs Mohammed Shami on Ramzan Fast, Calls Islam a 'Scientific Religion'

Shama Mohamed Backs Mohammed Shami on Ramzan Fast, Calls Islam a 'Scientific Religion'

Video Icon