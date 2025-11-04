Capricor’s peer-reviewed publication in Biomedicines reinforced the scientific foundation of its Duchenne therapy Deramiocel, highlighting its anti-fibrotic mechanism and consistent potency.

The company’s late-stage HOPE-3 trial for Deramiocel remains on track, with topline data expected later this quarter and plans to resubmit its biologics license application afterward.

Retail traders on Stocktwits voiced optimism that Deramiocel could become the next breakthrough for patients after Sarepta’s setback.

Retail chatter around Capricor Therapeutics spiked on Monday after the biotech company published a peer-reviewed study in Biomedicines detailing the mechanism of action and potency assay for its investigational cell therapy, Deramiocel, which is being developed to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Peer-Reviewed Study Highlights

The new publication described how Deramiocel’s active components, which are cardiosphere-derived cells (CDCs), suppress fibrosis-related genes such as collagen I and III in human fibroblasts. This anti-fibrotic mechanism supports the therapy’s potential to slow disease progression in DMD.

The analysis validated the reliability of a potency test used to demonstrate batch-to-batch consistency of the product. Capricor said the data is in line with more than four years of clinical data showing the cardiac condition has stabilized in patients.

Late-Stage Progress

Capricor CEO Linda Marban said the new assay strengthens confidence in Deramiocel’s biological profile and the company’s ability to ensure consistent quality as it moves deeper into late-stage trials.

Deramiocel is in development in the Phase 3 HOPE-3 trial, with data topline anticipated in the middle of the fourth quarter. The company will resubmit the biologics license application (BLA) to the FDA after the data are available.

Stocktwits Traders See Capricor As The Next Hope For DMD Patients

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Capricor was ‘extremely bullish’ amid a 565% surge in 24-hour message volume.

One user said Sarepta’s trial setback was unfortunate for Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients, adding that “these kids deserve better” and that meaningful progress will only come once the FDA approves Capricor’s therapy.

Another user wrote that Capricor now stands as “the last DMD company alive,” predicting that its Phase 3 trial will be “epic” and could send the stock soaring.

Capricor’s stock has declined 56% so far in 2025.

