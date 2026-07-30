Earlier this week, the FDA questioned how Capricor analyzed results from its late-stage HOPE-3 trial, sending the stock sharply lower and raising doubts about a potential approval.

The FDA is expected to decide on the Deramiocel application by August 22.

Capricor’s original application was rejected in July 2025 for lacking “substantial evidence of effectiveness.”

The company resubmitted the application earlier this year with new HOPE-3 data.

Capricor Therapeutics is facing a pivotal FDA advisory committee meeting on Wednesday for deramiocel, its experimental cell therapy aimed at Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare and devastating muscle-wasting disease in children.

Earlier this week, the agency questioned how Capricor analyzed results from its late-stage HOPE-3 trial, sending the stock sharply lower and raising doubts about a potential approval. The FDA is expected to decide by August 22.

Shares of the company are halted in light of the meeting. Experts and investors following the company, however, offered measured takes throughout the day.

FDA Presses Hard On Trial Analysis

FDA reviewers said Capricor made significant changes to its statistical plan after the trial ended. Zach Brennan of Endpoints News reported that clinical reviewer Erica Young said the changes “lack a scientific basis and limit interpretability of analyses.”

Dr. Shantanu Gaur, a physician and biotech commentator on X, noted the core problem is procedural: “FDA needs to align with the company prior to an SAP to be valid… What CAPR did unfortunately gives FDA a clear ‘out’ to not approve.”

Some See Consistent Clinical Signal

Other voices urged the panel to look beyond pure statistics. Mindreader Biotech, a molecular biologist and physician, wrote that rare-disease trials rarely produce perfect data sets. “When I step back and look at the complete picture—multiple functional endpoints, cardiac data, long-term follow-up… I find it difficult to ignore the overall treatment signal.”

Biotech_hunter, a former physician and biotech investor emphasizing patient impact, stressed the human stakes. It may be better to approve a drug with imperfect evidence than leave a potentially useful therapy on the shelf, he said.

The outcome of the advisory committee meeting today will shape both Capricor’s path and the regulatory bar for future rare-disease therapies.

CAPR’s Past Approval Efforts

Capricor’s original application was rejected in July 2025 for lacking “substantial evidence of effectiveness.” The company resubmitted earlier this year with new HOPE-3 data, and The Lancet published the trial results on Wednesday, showing slowed upper-limb decline and cardiac benefits.

Dr. Eduardo Marbán, executive director of the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai and senior author of the Lancet paper, spoke at the meeting on Wednesday about the therapy’s mechanism and called for making it available to patients in need.

How Did CAPR Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CAPR stock stayed within the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘extremely high’ levels.

On Stocktwits, retail investors were divided. While some said the FDA has already made up its mind to reject the drug, others highlighted chances for approval.

CAPR stock has fallen 77% year to date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<