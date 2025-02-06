Capri Holdings Stock Plummets After Q3 Earnings Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours

Capri posted a net loss of $547 million, compared to a net income of $105 million in the prior year quarter.

Capri Holdings Stock Plummets After Q3 Earnings Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd. ($CPRI) fell more than 10% on Wednesday after the luxury fashion group reported a third-quarter earnings miss, dampening retail sentiment.

Capri Holdings’ adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.45, missing estimates of $0.65. Its revenues fell about 11.6% to $1.26 billion, but were in line with Wall Street estimates.

Capri Holdings sees fiscal 2025 revenue of about $4.4 billion, below consensus estimates of about $4.51 billion, according to Fly.com. It expects FY26 revenue of around $4.1 billion.

"Overall our business remained challenged during the quarter and we were disappointed with our results,” John D. Idol, Capri’s chairman and CEO said. “We are reevaluating our strategic initiatives to improve current sales trends. Looking ahead, we expect our performance to improve throughout fiscal year 2026 positioning us to return to growth in fiscal 2027 and beyond." 

"Our portfolio of iconic fashion luxury brands, Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors, are globally recognized and resonate with consumers. I am optimistic about Capri's future and remain confident in our long-term growth potential."

For Q3, it posted a net loss of $547 million, compared to a net income of $105 million in the prior year. Versace’s revenue of $193 million decreased 15% on both a reported basis and constant currency basis compared to the prior year, the company said Versace was rumored to be a target for a buyout last month.

Sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ compared to ‘bullish’ a week ago. Message volumes were in the high category.

Screenshot 2025-02-06 at 12.58.20 PM.png CPRI sentiment meter and message volumes on Feb 6

To be sure, one commenter on the Stocktwits platform saw opportunity in the company’s stock after the dip.

Capri Holdings is a fashion luxury group that owns such brands as Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors.

Capri Holdings stock is up 2.6% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Amazon Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Retail Investors Bank On Strong Holiday Sales, Watch For Cloud Updates

Amazon Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Retail Investors Bank On Strong Holiday Sales, Watch For Cloud Updates

e.l.f Beauty Stock Drops To Year-Low Ahead Of Q3 Earnings, But Retail’s Optimistic

e.l.f Beauty Stock Drops To Year-Low Ahead Of Q3 Earnings, But Retail’s Optimistic

Central Garden & Pet Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates, Lifts Stock, But Retail Sentiment Lags

Central Garden & Pet Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates, Lifts Stock, But Retail Sentiment Lags

Under Armour Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Bullish

Under Armour Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Bullish

PDD Holdings Stock Falls Amid USPS Parcel Ban On Small Packages From China, Regulatory Scrutiny: Retail’s Downbeat

PDD Holdings Stock Falls Amid USPS Parcel Ban On Small Packages From China, Regulatory Scrutiny: Retail’s Downbeat

Recent Stories

SC protects Discovery officials after threats over 'Cult of fear' OTT documentary on Asaram Bapu vkp

SC protects Discovery officials after threats over 'Cult of fear' OTT documentary on Asaram Bapu

Kerala soldier missing for 5 days after boat capsizes in Andaman; family seeks military assistance for search anr

Kerala soldier missing for 5 days after boat capsizes in Andaman; family seeks military assistance for search

SA20 Sunrisers Eastern Capetowns title hat-trick hopes alive, defeat Joburg Super Kings in Eliminator HRD

SA20: Sunrisers Eastern Capetown's title hat-trick hopes alive, defeat Joburg Super Kings in Eliminator

Amazon Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Retail Investors Bank On Strong Holiday Sales, Watch For Cloud Updates

Amazon Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Retail Investors Bank On Strong Holiday Sales, Watch For Cloud Updates

Iranian woman strips naked, climbs onto police car in Mashhad to protest hijab laws (WATCH) shk

Iranian woman strips naked, climbs onto police car in Mashhad to protest hijab laws (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Manhattan Residential Building Engulfed in Massive Fire, Onlookers Horrified

Manhattan Residential Building Engulfed in Massive Fire, Onlookers Horrified

Video Icon
Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Exposed: CCTV Shows Clear Beating

Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Exposed: CCTV Shows Clear Beating

Video Icon
Manhattan Residential Building Engulfed in Massive Fire, Onlookers Horrified

Manhattan Residential Building Engulfed in Massive Fire, Onlookers Horrified

Video Icon
'Not Committed to Put…': White House Secy Leavitt Reveals Trump’s Gaza ‘Takeover’ Plan

'Not Committed to Put…': White House Secy Leavitt Reveals Trump’s Gaza ‘Takeover’ Plan

Video Icon
Palestinian Journalist Explores Devastated Neighborhoods in Gaza

Palestinian Journalist Explores Devastated Neighborhoods in Gaza

Video Icon