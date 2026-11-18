Estimated approval odds are 62% for Capricor’s therapy, 85% for Savara’s drug facing the same Sunday target date, and 79% for Sanofi’s drug awaiting a Nov.25 decision.

CAPR is set for a Sunday FDA target date for Deramiocel after narrowing its application to preserving arm and hand function in Duchenne patients older than nine.

As of Nov. 9, CAPR options implied an 88.5% move in either direction by the Nov. 27 expiration.

SLS jumped 156% after its Phase 3 Regal trial showed median survival of 24 months with its leukemia vaccine versus 14.7 months with the best available treatment.

After Sellas Life Sciences’ (SLS) shares more than doubled on Tuesday, Capricor (CAPR) caught the eye of retail traders ahead of Sunday’s FDA target date for its Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapy, though two other drugs have higher estimated approval odds this month.

What’s At Stake For Capricor On Sunday?

SLS stock jumped 156% on Tuesday after its experimental leukemia vaccine met the main goal of its Phase 3 Regal trial. Median survival reached 24 months with the vaccine, compared with 14.7 months on the best available treatment.

Meanwhile, CAPR rose over 1% ahead of the FDA’s Sunday target date for Deramiocel, its cell therapy for DMD.

In July, an FDA panel voted 9-3 against finding sufficient evidence that Deramiocel treated Duchenne-related heart disease. The vote left open whether the therapy could slow the loss of arm and hand function, the main measure in Capricor’s Phase 3 trial. Capricor narrowed its application to patients older than nine and submitted more data, prompting the FDA to extend its review.

In the randomized trial, patients on Deramiocel lost arm and hand function more slowly than those on placebo. In an open-label follow-up, patients who switched to Deramiocel saw their function decline 76% more slowly than during their own previous year on placebo.

Which 2 Drugs Have Better Odds Than Capricor’s?

Capricor’s Deramiocel and Savara’s (SVRA) Molgramostim face the same Sunday FDA target date, but their estimated approval odds are 23 percentage points apart. BiopharmaWatch puts Capricor at 62% and Savara at 85%. Savara’s inhaled drug treats a rare condition in which material builds up in the lungs, making breathing harder.

Sanofi (SNY) follows on Nov.25 with 79% estimated odds for Venglustat, 17 points above Capricor. The pill met both main goals in a late-stage trial and, if approved, would be the first U.S. treatment for the progressive neurological symptoms of type 3 Gaucher disease, according to Sanofi.

BiopharmaWatch also lists six estimates of eventual approval across five companies presenting trial data. Humacyte’s (HUMA) lab-grown blood vessel for dialysis access accounts for two: 86% for use in women with end-stage kidney disease and 78% for broader use.

Among earlier-stage programs, the firm gives Innate Pharma’s (IPHA) IPH4502 for solid tumors 18% and assigns 8% each to Phio’s (PHIO) PH-762 for skin cancers and Tiziana’s (TLSA) nasal Foralumab for non-active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis. Meanwhile, Alzamend’s (ALZN) 1.5% estimate applies only to its AL001 brain-imaging study entry in healthy volunteers.

For traders eyeing another Sellas-sized move, CAPR options implied an 88.5% move in either direction by the Nov.27 expiration, based on Nov.9 pricing, according to BiopharmaWatch.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About CAPR And SLS?

On Stocktwits, sentiment on SLS rose from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over the past week as message volume surged 1,289%. CAPR sentiment slipped from ‘extremely bullish’ to ‘bullish’ even as message volume jumped 664%.

One user who had traded Sellas asked, “what’s happening here I made bank off Sls what is this one about.” Another user said they sold half their Sellas position after the rally and now held 8,000 CAPR shares. “It's pretty much all in for me. Is it stupid yes but sometimes gotta take risk to change my life,” they added.

A separate user weighed where to put their gains. “Looking to bring my SLS returns to another impending decisions, decisions…”

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Another user said, “$CAPR gets approved so that I can buy more of SLS. So many catalysts ahead and I believe BO might happen on next quarter”

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So far this year, SLS shares have surged about 408%, while CAPR has fallen nearly 71%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<