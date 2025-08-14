Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman said that the brokerage anticipates continued increases in share of wallet across all income cohorts, including upper-income households.

Walmart (WMT) witnessed a nearly 180% jump in retail user message count in the last 24 hours on Stocktwits ahead of its earnings next week, with investors and analysts focusing on unit share gains in grocery and sequential improvement in select non-discretionary categories.

Retail sentiment on Walmart remained unchanged in the ‘neutral’ territory, with chatter at ‘normal’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

WMT sentiment and message volume August 14, 2025, as of 6:45 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Telsey Advisory Group maintained its price target of $115 on Walmart and kept its ‘Outperform’ rating. Analyst Joseph Feldman noted that second-quarter results should benefit from progress on strategic initiatives, such as e-commerce and marketplace, and gains from price rollbacks and selective promotions. “We also anticipate continued increases in share of wallet across all income cohorts, including upper-income households,” Feldman added.

He further stated that sales should also benefit from some pull-forward of spending in anticipation of tariff-related price increases in categories like electronics. “These trends should be partly offset by consumers' selective and choiceful spending, especially on discretionary items,” Feldman said.

Walmart is expected to post second-quarter revenue of $174.21 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73, according to data from Fiscal AI.

On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Walmart had sweetened its 10% employee discount to cover nearly all grocery purchases, both in-store and online.

Walmart stock has gained nearly 12% so far this year and climbed 38% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<