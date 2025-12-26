The company said it was granted a patent covering the use of its A3 adenosine receptor agonists for the treatment of sexual dysfunction in Brazil.

Can-Fite is advancing its proprietary A3AR agonist platform across multiple indications, including oncology and inflammatory diseases.

The new patent expands Can-Fite’s IP coverage in Brazil and opens up potential commercialization opportunities in the Latin American market.

On Tuesday, the company approved a 1-for-3,000 reverse split effective Jan. 5, 2026, on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, alongside an ADS ratio change on the NYSE at a 1-for-20 reverse split.

NYSE-listed shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF) surged 50% in premarket trading on Friday, after the company secured a Brazilian patent for its treatment of sexual dysfunction, opening the door to potential commercialization opportunities in Latin America.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Can-Fite BioPharma announced that Brazil’s Patent Office has granted a patent covering the use of its A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR) agonists for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. The new patent expands Can-Fite’s IP coverage in Brazil, a key Latin American pharmaceutical market with increasing demand for treatments targeting sexual health.

Can-Fite’s A3AR Agonist Platform

Sexual dysfunction is linked to vascular, inflammatory, and metabolic pathways, and Can-Fite’s preclinical and clinical research suggests that A3AR activation may help regulate key signaling mechanisms involved in erectile and sexual function. Can-Fite is advancing its proprietary A3AR agonist platform across multiple indications, including oncology and inflammatory diseases, while exploring additional non-oncologic applications.

“The grant of this Brazilian patent further validates the therapeutic versatility of A3 adenosine receptor agonists and expands our intellectual-property footprint in a major pharmaceutical market. This patent complements our broader clinical and preclinical programs and may create future partnering or commercialization opportunities in Latin America,” said Pnina Fishman, Chairperson and Chief Scientific Officer at Can-Fite BioPharma.

Reverse Stock Spilt

On Tuesday, Can-Fite BioPharma approved a 1-for-3,000 reverse split of its ordinary shares, which will be recorded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on January 2, 2026, with trading in the newly consolidated shares set to begin on January 5, 2026.

At the same time, Can-Fite will adjust the ratio of its American Depositary Shares (ADS) traded on the NYSE. The ADS ratio will change from one ADS representing 300 ordinary shares to one ADS representing two ordinary shares, an adjustment equivalent to a 1-for-20 ADS split.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user was speculating on the stock price post reverse split.

Year-to-date, the stock has been under heavy selling pressure, losing more than 85%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<