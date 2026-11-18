SemiAnalysis favors an outsider, given scrutiny of China chip shipments and named Broadcom’s Charlie Kawwas and Apple’s Johny Srouji as its picks.

Jeff Bezos urged Nvidia to promote an insider, saying the company is “too complicated” for an outsider.

Nvidia’s board ruled out reinstating Jensen Huang. Finance chief Colette Kress remains interim CEO, while the search continues.

Nicholas Mugalli cited Nvidia’s $130 billion sales forecast and buyback capacity as reasons to buy despite $518 billion in financial commitments.

As Anthropic prepares to go public, CNBC’s Jim Cramer has a warning for traders betting against Nvidia, while Amazon founder and executive chair Jeff Bezos has advice for the board choosing Jensen Huang’s successor.

Cramer Warns Nvidia Bears Ahead Of Anthropic’s IPO

“The short position in the Nasdaq, and the endless hatred of Nvidia could weigh heavily on the bears tomorrow with what i think will be a very successful Anthropic deal,” the Mad Money host said on X.

The Claude maker is expected to debut on Thursday on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT. Its Tuesday filing put the offering at about $61 billion at the midpoint of its proposed range of $70 to $78 a share. Nvidia is among the investors in a separate $26-billion private placement alongside the IPO. It also supplies chips for Microsoft’s Azure cloud, where Anthropic has committed to buying $30 billion of computing capacity.

Nvidia bears had already increased their bets. The number of shares sold short rose about 5% during a 23% drop in the stock, according to S3 Partners. Ahead of Tuesday’s earnings, options priced in an 8% move, double the average over the previous four reports. S3 estimated that a move that size would swing short sellers’ positions by about $3.7 billion either way. Shares rose 5% after-hours following the earnings beat.

Bezos Says ‘Nvidia Is Too Complicated’ For An Outsider

Speaking at a Semafor conference on Tuesday, Bezos said he knew too little about Nvidia’s boardroom discussions to judge whether Huang should return.

“If you don't bring Jensen back, I would not hire an outsider. Nvidia is too complicated,” Bezos said. “I think outside CEOs in complex companies have a vanishingly small chance of succeeding and so I would always think that's a last resort.”

Bezos cautioned against drawing parallels with his own handoff at Amazon, which was years in the making. “The Amazon analogy is a very poor one because there has never been a more planful transition,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones settled the question of Huang’s return on Tuesday’s earnings call. The board will not reinstate him and has hired executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to help find a permanent CEO. Colette Kress, Nvidia’s finance chief since 2013, remains interim CEO.

Why SemiAnalysis Wants NVDA To Hire An Outsider

On the other hand, Semiconductor research firm SemiAnalysis reached the opposite conclusion, citing scrutiny of chip shipments to China. “It has to be an external CEO, given all of the questions around chip shipments to China. I hope it is Charlie Kawwas of Broadcom or Johny Srouji of Apple,” the firm said in a post on X.

It also named its preferred internal candidates. “If it is internal candidates, Ian Buck and Jonah Alben are the two best bets. But everything around shipping chips to China is going to be very, very scrutinized. Did they know? What did they know?” Buck, who oversees Nvidia’s hyperscale and high-performance computing business, joined Kress on the earnings call.

SemiAnalysis also expects Huang’s departure to be felt in the debate over Chinese AI models. “Jensen has been the defender of open source. Now there is no one defending Chinese open source anymore. Certainly the restrictions from the US on China are about to ramp up,” the firm said.

Why Mugalli Would Buy NVDA Before It Names A CEO

For Nicholas Mugalli, CEO of World Trade Securities, the most telling figure in Nvidia’s first earnings report since Huang resigned was its $130 billion sales forecast. The quarter Nvidia reported ended while Huang was still CEO. Mugalli estimated that an extra week in the January quarter accounts for about seven percentage points of the projected 12% sequential growth.

Quarterly revenue rose 103% from a year ago to $115.8 billion, including $107.6 billion in data center sales. Adjusted earnings of $2.68 a share beat the $2.48 consensus. Mugalli pointed to a customer base spanning major cloud providers, AI labs and governments. “Demand that broad doesn’t depend on who runs the company.”

Mugalli acknowledged the risk in Nvidia’s growing financial commitments to customers and suppliers, which he put at $518 billion, up from $366 billion three months earlier. “The critique that Nvidia finances its own demand isn’t going away and $518 billion is a big number to defend.”

What kept him bullish was the cash Nvidia could return to shareholders. The company ended the quarter with $227.3 billion in buyback authority. “In our view, Jensen built a company that no longer needs him and that’s the greatest compliment you can pay a founder,” Mugalli said. “We’d be buyers.”

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