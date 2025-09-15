The companies said that under the terms of the merger agreement, existing CRC shareholders are expected to own about 94% of the combined company upon closing.

California Resources Corp (CRC) and Berry Corp (BRY) announced on Monday that they have agreed to combine in an all-stock transaction valuing Berry at about $717 million, inclusive of its net debt.

The companies said that under the terms of the merger agreement, existing CRC shareholders are expected to own about 94% of the combined company upon closing.

