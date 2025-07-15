The new studio gives players real-time access to live casino games from both mobile devices and desktops.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) on Monday opened its third branded live dealer online casino studio, this time in Michigan. Developed in partnership with Evolution, the studio offers a live-streamed casino experience to Caesars' online subscribers in the state.

"The studio design takes inspiration from our flagship destination, Caesars Palace, to authentically recreate the atmosphere of Las Vegas for online players," Matthew Sunderland, senior vice president and chief iGaming officer at Caesars Digital, said in a statement.

The studio includes five blackjack tables, one roulette table, and a baccarat table. Players can join from their phone or computer and engage with live dealers in real-time, placing bets, making decisions, and chatting through an online interface.

The latest studio comes after the launch of Caesars' casino studios in Pennsylvania and New Jersey earlier this year.

The experience is available to Caesars Palace Online Casino, Horseshoe Online Casino, and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino, which are available for download for 21-year-old and older users in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ontario, and West Virginia.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for the company remained 'neutral,' unchanged from a month ago. CZR stock is down 8.4% year-to-date.

CZR sentiment and message volume as of July 15 | Source: Stocktwits

The expansion comes amid a strong run for the casino industry. U.S. casinos and iGaming have grown steadily this year, fueled by a surge in digital offerings, including sports betting, and a rebound in Las Vegas travel.

