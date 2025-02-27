C3.ai Stock Slides Despite Q3 Beat But Retail Sentiment Turns Markedly Upbeat

CEO Thomas Siebel said the company expanded its global distribution network and advanced its leadership in agentic and generative AI.

C3.ai Stock Slides Despite Q3 Beat But Retail Sentiment Turns Markedly Upbeat
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 27, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) fell sharply in Thursday’s premarket trading despite the enterprise artificial intelligence software applications company reporting better-than-expected fiscal year 2025 third-quarter results.

The Redwood City, California-based company reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.12 compared to the loss of $0.13 per share recorded for the year-ago quarter. The loss was narrower than the Finchat-compiled consensus estimate of $0.25 per share.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 26% year over year (YoY) to $98.8 million, slightly exceeding the consensus estimate of $98.12 million. It also beat the mid-point of the company’s guidance of $95.5 million to $100.5 million.

Subscription revenue, accounting for about 87% of the total, increased 22% to $85.7 million. 

While revenue growth slowed from 29% in the third quarter, subscription revenue growth was sustained.

The adjusted loss per operations narrowed to $23.14 million from $25.79 million a year ago. The guidance was for a loss of $38.6 million to $46.6 million.

C3.ai Chairman and CEO Thomas Siebel said, “In the third quarter, C3.ai achieved significant milestones — expanding our global distribution network, advancing our leadership in agentic and generative AI [artificial intelligence].”

The company ended the quarter with a cash position of $724.3 million.

C3.ai said it closed 66 agreements during the quarter, up 72% YoY.

The company guided fourth-quarter revenue to $103.6 million to $113.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $108.59 million. It expects fiscal year 2025 revenue of $383.9 million to $393.9 million compared to the $388.32 average analysts’ estimate.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment toward C3.ai stock turned ‘extremely bullish’ from the ‘bearish’ mood that prevailed a day ago. The message volume spiked to ‘extremely high’ levels.

ai-sentiment.png AI sentiment and message volume February 27, premarket as of 6:19 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher rued the adverse stock reaction and said the stock should have been in positive territory.

Another user lauded the company for its earnings beat, subscription growth, and the cash on hand.

In premarket trading, C3.ai stock shed 7.68% to $24.41. The stock has lost about 23.2% so far this year.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BP To Lift Fossil Fuel Production, Curb Energy Transition Spending: Retail Has Mixed Feelings

BP To Lift Fossil Fuel Production, Curb Energy Transition Spending: Retail Has Mixed Feelings

Salesforce Stock Sinks As Weak Guidance Dents Sentiment, But Retail Undeterred

Salesforce Stock Sinks As Weak Guidance Dents Sentiment, But Retail Undeterred

Novavax Retail Traders Stay Bullish Ahead Of Q4 Print Even As RFK Jr's HHS Leadership Causes Ripples

Novavax Retail Traders Stay Bullish Ahead Of Q4 Print Even As RFK Jr's HHS Leadership Causes Ripples

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Dives To One-Year Low After Q4 Revenue Fall: Retail Sentiment Turns Gloomy

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Dives To One-Year Low After Q4 Revenue Fall: Retail Sentiment Turns Gloomy

B. Riley Retail Traders Eye Short Covering As Next Key Catalyst After Nasdaq Compliance Win

B. Riley Retail Traders Eye Short Covering As Next Key Catalyst After Nasdaq Compliance Win

Recent Stories

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan witnesses incredible rise from underdogs to giant slayers in ICC events HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan witnesses incredible rise from underdogs to giant slayers in ICC events

Vidaamuyarchi to Dragon: 5 Exciting new OTT releases to watch this week NTI

Vidaamuyarchi to Dragon: 5 Exciting new OTT releases to watch this week

UDF plans multiple protests in Kerala, hunger strike on March 5 against crime and drug proliferation dmn

UDF plans multiple protests in Kerala, hunger strike on March 5 against crime and drug proliferation

Milk vs Curd vs Paneer: Which is best for your health? Find out here NTI

Milk vs Curd vs Paneer: Which is best for your health? Find out here

German foreign policy will continue to prioritise engagement with India, says envoy Philipp Ackermann ddr

Germany's new leadership to prioritize India ties, EU unity amid global shifts: Envoy

Recent Videos

Chaos Over FOOD at MP Global Investor Summit 2025 – Video Goes VIRAL!

Chaos Over FOOD at MP Global Investor Summit 2025 – Video Goes VIRAL!

Video Icon
Youth Congress PROTESTS Kerala Govt’s Inaction on ASHA Workers' Strike! | Asianet Newsable

Youth Congress PROTESTS Kerala Govt’s Inaction on ASHA Workers' Strike! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ursula von der Leyen Arrives in India for Historic EU Commissioners' Visit! | Asianet Newsable

Ursula von der Leyen Arrives in India for Historic EU Commissioners' Visit! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
AAP MLAs, LoP Atishi Protests Outside Delhi Assembly After Entry Ban

AAP MLAs, LoP Atishi Protests Outside Delhi Assembly After Entry Ban

Video Icon
KT Rama Rao Calls CM Revanth Reddy 'Cheap Minister' Over SLBC Tunnel Collapse Blame!

KT Rama Rao Calls CM Revanth Reddy 'Cheap Minister' Over SLBC Tunnel Collapse Blame!

Video Icon