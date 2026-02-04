Updating a core model like the Song is one way BYD is trying to steady volumes at home.

BYD previewed the Song Ultra EV, a higher-powered, all-electric addition, with advanced driver-assistance features.

The Song family remains a key sales driver despite softer momentum late last year.

The teaser comes as BYD leans more heavily on overseas growth, targeting roughly 1.3 million EV sales outside China.

BYD shares rose nearly 1% in Hong Kong after the EV maker offered a first look at the Song Ultra EV, signaling another refresh of a lineup that has long carried its domestic sales.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BYD Previews New Song Ultra EV

The Song Ultra EV will be the newest addition to BYD’s Song family. Lu Tian, who oversees sales for the Dynasty lineup, posted the first image on Weibo and described it as the brand’s first B-class pure electric SUV. Details remain limited, but the model entered China’s industry regulator catalog last month, a typical step just ahead of a launch, according to a report by CnEVPost.

Dimension-wise, it is slightly larger than the Song L EV and brings more muscle. The Song Ultra EV uses a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive setup with up to 270 kW of power and a top speed of 210 km/h. BYD also plans to offer optional LiDAR, alongside its “God’s Eye B” driver-assistance system with Urban Navigation on Autopilot.

Song Lineup Remains a Core Sales Driver for BYD

The Song series is still one of BYD’s biggest sellers, making up about 17% of group sales in 2025, or roughly 788,000 vehicles. Even so, momentum has cooled toward year-end, with December sales down 56% from a year earlier. Updating a core model like the Song is one way BYD is trying to steady volumes at home.

Beyond China, BYD has been accelerating its global expansion. The company has said it is targeting a roughly 25% increase in overseas EV sales, aiming to sell about 1.3 million vehicles outside China this year. In 2025, BYD delivered about 4.6 million vehicles globally, overtaking Tesla to become the world’s largest EV seller, helped by strong growth in exports to Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

BYDDF sentiment and message volume as of February 4 | Source: Stocktwits

BYD’s U.S.-listed stock has declined nearly 2% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<