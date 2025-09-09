These stocks show promising growth trends backed by demand, margins, and volume strength, according to the analysts.

SEBI-registered analysts have flagged stocks from midcap defense, dairy, logistics, and manufacturing space. Stocks such as Axiscades Technologies, Parag Milk Foods, Navkar Corporation, and MM Forgings are showing bullish breakout signals.

Let’s take a look at the rationale behind the recommendations:

Axiscades Technologies

Analyst Palak Jain is bullish on Axiscades Technologies, following the formation of a rounding bottom breakout with strong volume buildup, which signals bullish continuation.

She noted that its fundamentals were steady with a 9% rise in revenues during its first quarter (Q1 FY26), while net profit soared 125%. The company also reported a strong 3-year profit CAGR at 24.7% and annual revenue growth of 39.8%.

Jain believes Axiscades benefits from large defense and aerospace orders, strategic partnerships, and margin expansion, supporting a robust multi-year growth outlook.

https://stocktwits.com/Financewithpalak/message/627930164

Parag Milk Foods

Jain is also bullish on Parag Milk as its resistance breakout on strong volumes signals a bullish setup and trend continuation. On the fundamental front, Q1 FY26 saw the highest-ever quarterly revenue at ₹852 crore, healthy volume growth, stable margins, and a profit surge of 181% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

She further noted that strong demand in value-added and protein-rich dairy, robust brands (Gowardhan, Go), and export reach support future earnings growth in India's expanding dairy sector.

Navkar Corporation

Analyst Vinay Taparia flagged a breakout in Navkar Corporation with good volumes. The stock can move to ₹142-₹164 level in the next six to nine months, with ₹118 acting as a good support. But a close below ₹114 negates this view.

MM Forgings

Taparia also highlighted a small cup and handle breakout in MM Forgings with good volumes. He added that the stock can move to ₹400 levels in the next six months. But a close below ₹310 negates this view.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<