Analyst says the breakout reinforces the bullish structure, making BSE a compelling story backed by both fundamentals and technicals.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) shares rallied sharply on Wednesday, rising 9% higher after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the fourth quarter.

Investors cheered BSE’s operational performance, with the stock registering a decisive breakout above its previous all-time high of ₹6,680.

The surge came on the back of impressive growth in revenue and profits, driven by robust volumes across its equities and derivatives segments, expanding margins, and a shareholder-friendly dividend payout.

The exchange reported a 362% year-on-year surge in net profit to ₹494 crore, primarily driven by a 75% rise in operational revenue to ₹847 crore.

Profit before tax also more than quadrupled to ₹659 crore, while operating costs declined to ₹392 crore, further enhancing profitability

SEBI-registered analyst Mayank Singh Chandel observes that BSE’s stock has respected the resistance-turned-support zone in the ₹6,100–₹6,300 range, reinforcing this area as a strong technical foundation.

Following a period of consolidation and a confirmed breakout, Chandel believes the stock is well-positioned for the next phase of its uptrend.

He suggests that any pullback near ₹6,100–₹6,200 could offer a favorable buy-on-dip opportunity.

Chandel highlights that BSE is a “compelling story” supported by both strong fundamentals and technical indicators.

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment on this counter flipped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ a day ago.

BSE sentiment and message volume on May 7 as of 11:30 am IST. | source: Stocktwits

BSE shares have gained 27% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<