A day after SEBI said it is considering reforms to India’s equity derivatives framework, BSE shares remain choppy, while Angel One saw some recovery. For the week, however, BSE shares have declined over 7% and Angel One was down nearly 5%.

SEBI Signals Reform In Weekly Options

SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said a consultation paper will soon be released on extending the duration of derivatives contracts.

Weekly options currently dominate trading, but regulators say they carry high risks and have caused big losses for many small investors.

SEBI’s plan to shift toward longer-term contracts is meant to rein in quick speculation, draw more traders back to regular stock markets, and create a healthier balance between derivatives and cash trading.

Revenue Exposure Puts Pressure On Market Players

SEBI-registered analyst Mayank Singh Chandel said the fall in BSE and Angel One was linked to their heavy dependence on derivatives income.

About 75% of Angel One’s revenue comes from derivatives, while for BSE, the figure is nearly 44%.

The Nifty Capital Markets index, which includes these stocks, fell 1.5% on Thursday, while the Sensex and Nifty closed with small gains, suggesting the impact was concentrated in derivatives-linked counters.

Technical Picture Shows Key Support Levels

SEBI-registered analyst Bluemoon Research said both stocks reacted to the news of the withdrawal of weekly expiries and the shift to only monthly expiries.

For BSE, the key support lies at ₹2,300–₹2,320, with a possible slide to ₹2,200 if it breaks lower, while a medium-term rebound could take it back to ₹2,500.

Angel One has major support at ₹2,500; if it slips below and sustains, the stock may move to the ₹2,350–₹2,400 zone. If immediate support holds, it could recover to ₹2,600–₹2,650.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ for both BSE Ltd. and Angel One, with ‘high’ message volume for BSE and ‘normal’ message volume for Angel One.

So far this year, shares of BSE are up 29%, while Angel One’s stock is down 15.7%.

