Broadcom Stock Rises Pre-Market Despite Netflix Patent Lawsuit Against VMware: Retail Reaction Subdued

The lawsuit specifically targets VMware’s vSphere virtualization platform, which Netflix alleges infringes on its patents related to virtual-machine communications.

Broadcom Stock Rises Pre-Market Despite Netflix Patent Lawsuit Against VMware: Retail Reaction Subdued
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 6:51 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 6:51 PM IST

Shares of Broadcom Inc. rose over 2% in premarket trading on Tuesday, even as Netflix filed a lawsuit against Broadcom’s subsidiary, VMware, alleging patent infringement.

Netflix claims that VMware improperly utilized its patented technology for “virtual machines,” which allows one computer operating system to function within another. 

The streaming giant’s stock was flat pre-market.

The lawsuit specifically targets VMware’s vSphere virtualization platform, which Netflix alleges infringes on its patents related to virtual-machine communications. 

According to the legal documentation, the streaming giant is seeking unspecified monetary damages. 

Broadcom has not issued a comment on the lawsuit, nor has Netflix. 

The two companies have been engaged in a separate patent dispute since 2018, centered on allegations that Netflix infringed Broadcom’s patents tied to video streaming technology. 

That legal battle spans multiple jurisdictions, including the U.S., Germany, and the Netherlands, with Broadcom's U.S. lawsuit against Netflix slated for trial next June.

Screenshot 2024-12-24 073543.png Broadcom Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 24 as of 7:35 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remains ‘neutral’ for Broadcom, although discussions around the stock increased from ‘low’ to ‘normal’ levels following Monday’s rally. 

Broadcom, which acquired VMware for $69 billion in 2022, saw its stock end Monday’s session with a 5.5% gain, the best performance in the S&P 500. The semiconductor and software company’s shares have climbed 108% year-to-date.

Retail investors on the platform are optimistic that the stock’s momentum—dubbed a ‘Santa Claus’ rally—could extend into the new year.

Morgan Stanley recently named Broadcom one of its top investment ideas for 2025. Analyst Joseph Moore highlighted the company’s growth prospects beyond next year as a key factor.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

See also: Arm Stock Slides To 4-Month Low As Qualcomm Jumps On Victory In Licensing Dispute: Retail Remains Unswayed

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Honda Motor Stock Sees Retail Buzz Explode 4,800% After Best Day In 16 Years: Here's What Is Driving Interest

Honda Motor Stock Sees Retail Buzz Explode 4,800% After Best Day In 16 Years: Here's What Is Driving Interest

Hive Digital Stock Rallies Pre-Market On $30M Nvidia Bet: Retail Cautiously Optimistic

Hive Digital Stock Rallies Pre-Market On $30M Nvidia Bet: Retail Cautiously Optimistic

Blackstone Announces Preliminary Realization Update: Retail Sentiment Inches Higher

Blackstone Announces Preliminary Realization Update: Retail Sentiment Inches Higher

CVS Health Stock In Focus After DOJ Scrutiny, Analyst Revision: Retail’s Cautiously Optimistic

CVS Health Stock In Focus After DOJ Scrutiny, Analyst Revision: Retail’s Cautiously Optimistic

Jiade Stock Spikes To A Month-High: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Jiade Stock Spikes To A Month-High: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Recent Stories

Kerala: One more held after MDMA seizure in Malappuram, accused claim drugs meant for actresses in Kochi dmn

Kerala: One more held after MDMA seizure in Malappuram, accused claims drugs meant for actresses in Kochi

Honda Motor Stock Sees Retail Buzz Explode 4,800% After Best Day In 16 Years: Here's What Is Driving Interest

Honda Motor Stock Sees Retail Buzz Explode 4,800% After Best Day In 16 Years: Here's What Is Driving Interest

Hive Digital Stock Rallies Pre-Market On $30M Nvidia Bet: Retail Cautiously Optimistic

Hive Digital Stock Rallies Pre-Market On $30M Nvidia Bet: Retail Cautiously Optimistic

Indian Army vehicle plunges into 150-metre gorge in J&K's Poonch, several jawans injured snt

BREAKING: Indian Army vehicle plunges into 150-metre gorge in J&K's Poonch, several jawans injured

Rs 1,000 pension without income cap: Lakshmi Bhandar brings BIG changes for women AJR

Rs 1,000 pension without income cap: Lakshmi Bhandar brings BIG changes for women

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon