Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) announced on Thursday that it will sell its moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis drug, Sotyktu, at a discount of more than 80% to the current list price, starting in January 2026, to cash-paying patients.

Patients can purchase the drug at a discount on the company’s BMS Patient Connect direct-to-patient platform. Eligible cash-paying U.S. patients with a Sotyktu prescription can buy the medicine through the platform, which offers shipping across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, the company stated.

