Announces Participation in Upcoming Sidoti Conference

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BELGRADE, Mont., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger” or “Bridger Aerospace”), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 on Thursday, November 6, 2025, after the market close.

Management will conduct an investor conference call on Thursday, November 6 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results and the business outlook. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-800-343-4136 or 1-203-518-9843. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com.

An audio replay will be available through November 13, 2025, by calling 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and using the passcode 11160179. The replay will also be accessible at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com.

Sidoti Investor Conference – December 10 and 11

The Company also announced that management is scheduled to participate in the Sidoti Year End Virtual Investor Conference on December 10 and 11, 2025. The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation is scheduled for 4:00 PM ET on December 10 and will be accessible from the investors section of the Bridger Aerospace website at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

The company will also host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout both days of the conference. Registration for the presentation and the one-on-ones will be available at the Sidoti event site at www.sidoti.com/events.

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com.

Investor Contacts

Alison Ziegler

Darrow Associates

201-220-2678

aziegler@darrowir.com

Source: Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc.

Released October 30, 2025

Note: This article has been published automatically by sourcing from Access Newswire. The Stocktwits editorial team did not edit this article.