After months of consolidation and repeatedly testing resistance at 11,591, the Nifty Oil & Gas index has finally seen a clean breakout, said SEBI-registered analyst Financial Sarthis.

Sarthis picked Bharat Petroleum Corp. (BPCL.NSE), Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HINDPETRO.NSE), Gail (India) (GAIL.NSE), Reliance Industries (RELIANCE.NSE) and Oil India (OIL.NSE) as the stocks likely to go on bullish runs due to robust sectoral technical indicators.

Bharat Petroleum

Sarthis noted that the stock has formed a classic cup-and-handle pattern, indicating a bullish setup.

The stock saw a breakout above the key level of ₹323.25 and climbed up to ₹334 in Wednesday’s trade. Sarthis said that the move was supported by a strong surge in volumes, reinforcing the validity of the breakout.

Hindustan Petroleum

The analyst highlighted that the stock delivered a decisive breakout above ₹420 from a Descending Triangle pattern, signalling a clear bullish bias.

Sarthis said that the move was marked by a strong bullish candle and backed by high volumes, adding that these indicators prove genuine buying interest.

Sarthis noted that momentum in the energy sector appears to be picking up rapidly.

Gail (India)

Sarthis said the stock’s technical chart displays a clear cup-and-handle formation, featuring a high-tight handle, which is considered a sign of strong bullish continuation.

This standard setup suggests the potential for further upside, Sarthis added, urging traders to keep a close eye on the stock movement for follow-through to confirm the momentum.

Reliance Industries

The analyst pointed to Reliance’s technical charts, which show the stock consolidating near its recent highs.

It could indicate a bullish trigger if resistance is broken with strong volumes, Sarthis said.

Sarthis noted that a breakout from current levels could indicate the next upward move, but recommended using a tight stop-loss trigger to manage risk in case the breakout fails.

Given the strong momentum in the energy sector, the analyst concluded that Reliance could lead the next breakout higher, assuming broader market conditions stay favorable.

Oil India

Sarthis stated that a clean breakout from a flag pattern signals a high-conviction trade, especially if supported by sustained volume.

