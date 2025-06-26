These three stocks have posted strong gains over the last month. Analysts are now tracking breakout signals and swing setups.

Midcap stocks have seen significant action in June. Three stocks, Reliance Power, JSW Infrastructure, and Endurance have stood out, with 10% gains this month, driven by technical momentum.

Here’s what analysts are making of these stocks going ahead:

Reliance Power

Reliance Power shares have rallied 30% in the last one month. SEBI-registered analyst Amit Bhattacharjee recommended a short-term trade, suggesting buying this stock above ₹67, with a stop loss of ₹59. He has pegged the first target at ₹72 and the second at ₹84.

At the time of writing, Reliance Power had risen over 1% on Thursday. However, data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment is ‘bearish’ on this counter.

Rel Power sentiment and message volume on June 26 as of 11:30 am IST. | source: Stocktwits

JSW Infrastructure

Analyst Palak Jain flagged JSW Infrastructure as a breakout candidate. She highlighted that the stock has shown a symmetrical triangle pattern on its charts and that its uptrend is still intact.

JSW Infrastructure stock is trading above all its key moving averages. Jain suggests keeping it on the watchlist.

JSW Infra shares have gained 10% in the last one month. And retail sentiment is ‘bullish’ on this counter, according to Stocktwits data.

JSW Infra sentiment and message volume on June 26 as of 11:45 am IST. | source: Stocktwits

Endurance Technologies

Jain also observed that Endurance stock looked good for a swing trade. The stock has shown a rounding bottom pattern.

Endurance shares have rallied 10% in the last one month.

