Nvidia has agreed to purchase Intel shares at $23.28 per share, contingent upon customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) and Intel Corp. (INTC) announced on Thursday that they are collaborating to co-develop multiple lines of data center and PC technologies, aiming to advance AI, enterprise, and consumer applications.

Nvidia is making a significant show of commitment by investing $5 billion in Intel stock, agreeing to purchase shares at $23.28 apiece. The transaction remains contingent on customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

