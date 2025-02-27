BP To Lift Fossil Fuel Production, Curb Energy Transition Spending: Retail Has Mixed Feelings

The company aims to divest $20 billion by 2027 through a strategic review of its lubricants business, Castrol, and by bringing a partner into its solar energy unit, Lightsource bp.

BP To Lift Fossil Fuel Production, Curb Energy Transition Spending: Retail Has Mixed Feelings
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

BP’s U.S. shares (BP) closed 1.7% lower on Wednesday after the company said it would raise its oil and gas production and reduce spending on energy transition.  

The British oil major said it would raise its investment in oil and gas to $10 billion per year and lift production to 2.3 million to 2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) by 2030.

It would also lower investment in its energy transition businesses to between $1.5 billion and $2 billion annually, which signifies a cut of over $5 billion from its prior forecast.

The company also said it aims to reduce its annual capital expenditures to between $13 billion and $15 billion by 2027 and it is targeting cost reductions of $4 billion to $5 billion by the end of that year.

It said it would also aim for $20 billion in divestments by 2027 through a strategic review of its lubricants business, Castrol, and by bringing a partner into its solar energy unit, Lightsource bp.

The company also set a goal of reducing net debt to $14 billion to $18 billion by 2027 compared with close to $23 billion in debt last year.

Over the past few years, BP’s shares have lagged behind rivals such as Exxon, Chevron, and Shell. Under former CEO Bernard Looney, BP invested heavily in renewable energy instead of fossil fuel, based on a miscalculated bet that oil demand had already peaked by 2020.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved to bearish (26/100) territory from ‘extremely bearish’(24/100) a day ago, while retail chatter was ‘high.’

BP’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 03:29 a.m. ET on Feb. 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits BP’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 03:29 a.m. ET on Feb. 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Earlier this month, several publications  reported that activist investor Elliott Investment Management had acquired nearly a $5 billion stake in the company and would push for asset sales and curb renewables investments.

Over the past year, BP stock has fallen 7.6%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Salesforce Stock Sinks As Weak Guidance Dents Sentiment, But Retail Undeterred

Salesforce Stock Sinks As Weak Guidance Dents Sentiment, But Retail Undeterred

C3.ai Stock Slides Despite Q3 Beat But Retail Sentiment Turns Markedly Upbeat

C3.ai Stock Slides Despite Q3 Beat But Retail Sentiment Turns Markedly Upbeat

Novavax Retail Traders Stay Bullish Ahead Of Q4 Print Even As RFK Jr's HHS Leadership Causes Ripples

Novavax Retail Traders Stay Bullish Ahead Of Q4 Print Even As RFK Jr's HHS Leadership Causes Ripples

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Dives To One-Year Low After Q4 Revenue Fall: Retail Sentiment Turns Gloomy

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Dives To One-Year Low After Q4 Revenue Fall: Retail Sentiment Turns Gloomy

B. Riley Retail Traders Eye Short Covering As Next Key Catalyst After Nasdaq Compliance Win

B. Riley Retail Traders Eye Short Covering As Next Key Catalyst After Nasdaq Compliance Win

Recent Stories

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CSD: Know price, benefits, specifications, power and more RBA

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CSD: Know price, benefits, specifications, power and more

Kerala film organizations to meet govt for conciliation, KFCC to withdraw notice against Antony Perumbavoor dmn

Kerala film organizations to meet govt for conciliation, KFCC to withdraw notice against Antony Perumbavoor

'Is marriage worth it?': Bengaluru reddit user conducts survey, asks people for advice; netizens react shk

'Is marriage worth it?': Bengaluru reddit user conducts survey, asks people for advice; netizens react

CNG Car Driving Tips: Check these 5 things to boost your car's mileage RBA

CNG Car Driving Tips: Check these 5 things to boost your car's mileage

Salesforce Stock Sinks As Weak Guidance Dents Sentiment, But Retail Undeterred

Salesforce Stock Sinks As Weak Guidance Dents Sentiment, But Retail Undeterred

Recent Videos

'Emotional, On-The-Edge Psychological Thriller': John Abraham on ‘The Diplomat’ | Asianet Newsable

'Emotional, On-The-Edge Psychological Thriller': John Abraham on ‘The Diplomat’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Top 10 Hariyanvi Songs of SAPNA CHOUDHARY That Set the Stage on Fire! 🎵 🔥

Top 10 Hariyanvi Songs of SAPNA CHOUDHARY That Set the Stage on Fire! 🎵 🔥

Video Icon
'Leave us Alone!': Trans Spanish Lawmaker BLASTS Far-Right Party in Madrid

'Leave us Alone!': Trans Spanish Lawmaker BLASTS Far-Right Party in Madrid

Video Icon
World News Wrap | Ukraine Agrees on US Minerals Deal; US Says Gaza Ceasefire Talks on Track, & More

World News Wrap | Ukraine Agrees on US Minerals Deal; US Says Gaza Ceasefire Talks on Track, & More

Video Icon
Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Video Icon